IPL 2021: I could not sleep for 8-9 days prior to leaving IPL, says Ashwin of Delhi Capitals

"Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to Covid. In fact, few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered," said Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

"I couldn't sleep for almost 8-9 days. Since I couldn't sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL 2021 and go home midway.

"In fact, when I left, around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point of time," he said.

The premier India spinner said he was considering returning to the IPL 2021 as his family members started getting better but the tournament was eventually suspended.

"I thought there won't be any cricket for some time. Even IPL 2021 got postponed. In between, when people in my house started recovering, I thought of coming back into the IPL 2021 and that's when IPL 2021 was called off," he added. The BCCI is planning to resume the IPL 2021 in September with UAE being the possible venue.

Ashwin is currently serving his 14-day quarantine with the Indian team ahead of the UK tour comprising the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and five Tests against England. The WTC Final will start from June 18 at Southampton and the team will stay back in the UK for the Test series against England, starting in August.

