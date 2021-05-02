IPL 2021: Important to back your core group of bowlers at smaller grounds, says Rohit Sharma

All-rounder Kieron Pollard (87 off 34 balls) blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in the IPL.

It was MI's second win in as many games at the Feroz Shah Kotla with a couple of matches more to go.

The defending champions had struggled at the Chepauk, where they managed to win only two of their five games.

"It suits our style of play, and yes, the bowlers will be under pressure, but that's where you back the bowlers. There will be games where the bowlers will go for runs, but it's important to back your core group of bowlers," Rohit said after the high-scoring match.

Talking about the game in which the Mumbai bowlers gave away 218 runs, Rohit said: "I know it's always tough for the bowlers on a good pitch and smaller ground. We wanted to stay positive once we finished (bowling our) 20 overs.

"We got a good start and saw what happened. I mean we just had a brief chat (at the innings break) and said it was a good pitch. We had shot-makers in our batting line-up and we just wanted to take the game in the end."

The skipper backed the decision to send all-rounder Krunal Pandya at number four.

"Brilliant partnership at the top and Krunal-Polly partnership was also there. We backed Krunal (at No.4) and he's coming off good form in domestic cricket. A left-hander always makes a difference even though they [CSK] have an offspinner."