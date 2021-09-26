IPL 2021: Iyer satisfied with knock on challenging wicket as Hetmyer reveals reason behind jersey number

Shreyas top-scored with 43 runs off 32 balls, while Hetmyer scored a 16-ball 28 as DC posted 154/6 in their allotted twenty overs against Royals on Saturday (September 25). The DC bowlers then retruned with a fantastic display to restrict RR to 121/6.

Following the 33 run win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Iyer said that it is always fun to bat on wickets which the others find difficult and the way he paced the knock to help his team post a challenging total.

"The pitch was decent, it was coming on to the bat and I felt it was a belter to bat on. I would say I paced my innings really well, once I get set, I know what would be the next move of the bowlers." Iyer told Hetmyer in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"Wouldn't say this was one of my best knocks but I am really glad that we got our team to score 154. It is always fun to bat on a wicket which is difficult for others."

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals was left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as RR fell short by 33 runs.

While Iyer felt the wicket was decent, his teammate Hetmyer said the pitch got difficult as the ball got softer and the West Indian then revealed the secret behind his jersey number.

"We felt that it was difficult, as the ball got softer it got difficult to bat. 189 is my highest score in cricket back home, I do not remember what game it was. I got to 189 and then I got out hence this number is there on my jersey," Hetmyer told Iyer.

Meanwhile, DC pacer Anrich Nortje also added that the team's bowlers executed their plans after very good feedback from the batters including Iyer and Hetmyer, who spent a fair amount of time in the middle

With Saturday's result, Rishabh Pant-led DC went to the top of the IPL 2021 points table, while the Royals dropped to the seventh spot with eight points after Punjab Kings' win later in the day.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday (September 27), while DC will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday (September 28) in Sharjah.