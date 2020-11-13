IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab | List of players KXIP may release, retain and sign from mega auction

1. KXIP may release these big stars
Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle (Universe Boss might be bought back from the auction).
2. KXIP may retain these big stars
One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Kings XI Punjab may choose to retain these five: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.
3. 5 players KXIP would like to sign
Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Markande.
4. Future of KL Rahul as KXIP captain
Rahul managed the responsibility of captaining the side and carrying the batting of his side. The Punjab management could stick with him for another season i.e IPL 2021 and then assess him because this was his term as captain, not only of Punjab but in the IPL itself.
In the support staff, it is not clear whether Anil Kumble would get that extension as head coach but considering the short time gap between IPL 2020 and IPL 2021, the management might not tinker with the set up too much.