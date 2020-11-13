IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab | List of players KXIP may release, retain and sign from mega auction

Bengaluru, November 13: The Kings XI Punjab were one of those teams who had to pay the price for an early debacle in the IPL 2020. They lost 7 out of 8 matches in the first phase and then had to do all the running in the back-end of the tournament.

They did raise the vision of a miraculous comeback but the backlog of defeats in the first round was way too much to compensate. They had ingredients of a team that can go all the way but failed to harness them for a good part of the tournament.

KL Rahul's Orange Cap was their most memorable achievement in the IPL 2020 and the KXIP would like to script a different tale in IPL 2021.

Here is a closer look at which cricketers they may let go, retain and sign newly during the IPL auction 2021, first step to IPL 14.

1. KXIP may release these big stars Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle (Universe Boss might be bought back from the auction). 2. KXIP may retain these big stars One team could be allowed to retain five players in the IPL auction 2021. The Kings XI Punjab may choose to retain these five: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi. 3. 5 players KXIP would like to sign Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Markande. 4. Future of KL Rahul as KXIP captain Rahul managed the responsibility of captaining the side and carrying the batting of his side. The Punjab management could stick with him for another season i.e IPL 2021 and then assess him because this was his term as captain, not only of Punjab but in the IPL itself. In the support staff, it is not clear whether Anil Kumble would get that extension as head coach but considering the short time gap between IPL 2020 and IPL 2021, the management might not tinker with the set up too much.