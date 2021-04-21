IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Sent into bat, du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.

After Gaikwad was back in the hut, du Plessis continued his rampage, while Mooen Ali (25) and MS Dhoni (17) also came up with useful cameos as CSK posted a big total of 220 for three.

Defending the total, pacer Deepak Chahar (4/29) produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets, while Lungi Ngidi (3/28) captured one to leave KKR tottering at 31 for 5 in 5.2 overs.

Andrew Russell, however, hit six maximums in a breathtaking 54 off 22 balls and shared 81 runs off 39 balls with Dinesh Karthik (40) to bring KKR back in the hunt.

Once Russell was gone, Pat Cummins (66 not out) kept KKR in the chase but he ran out of partners in the end as they eventually fell short by 18 runs.

After the win, Dhoni said it's all about the fast bowler versus the batsman and conceded if KKR had wickets in hand the match would ended in a different way.

"Quite easy in a game like this. From the 16th over onwards the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can't do too much. Can't put different field. It's about you vs me. The side that has one is a side that has executed slightly better. But if they would've had more wickets, could've been different.," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

The CSK skipper, however, said he had informed the team to be wary of a close game especially due to big-hitters in all the teams.

"Have seen enough in cricket, always like to be humble. There's no good reason if you have scored, the opposition can't score. My lines to the players was that we have got good runs on the board but let's be humble. You don't want to take too many early wickets. Big hitters coming in, 200 runs, there's only one way they'll play. Not much you can do."

Meanwhile, man of the match Du Plessis was happy with his knock labelling it the "most fluent he has been".

"This was the most fluent I've felt so far. Felt the previous game things started to get better. Tonight was another step. It's about the rhythm of the flow of the hands., Du Plessis told the host broadcaster.

The South African also added that the spinners were the best bowlers as he went on laud his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad for his return to form.

"Few games before this and even tonight spinners were the best bowlers. Even Jadeja bowled well for us. The ball just grips a bit. We thought the seamers from the other side we can catch up.

"He's a fantastic young talent (Gaikwad). Those first couple of balls you can feel on edge as a batter. Beautiful to see him trust the timing and the technique. For a small guy he hits the ball a long way."

While he was happy to play under Dhoni, Du Plessis was full of praise for the carnage by Russell.

"Been very lucky playing under MS for a long time. He knows what he's doing, pleasure to play under him. (Russell) was due tonight and then it was a proper batter's game. That's when he's at his dangerous when he's got nothing to lose."

