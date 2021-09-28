IPL 2021: KKR vs DC, Match 41 Toss, Playing XI: Knight Riders opt to bowl against Capitals; Russell misses out

Playing in the first match of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

In the team news, Knights will be missing Andre Russell due to injury and Prasidh Krishna has also been left out. In place of the duo, Tim Southee and Sandeep Warrier come in. Meanwhile in the Capitals dugout Prithvi Shaw misses out due to a niggle and Steve Smith comes in.

With the playoffs race heating up, the Knights will look collect two important points when they take on the Capitals. But the Eoin Morgan-led side will have their task cut out as Rishabh Pant's side have been unstoppable for a major part of the season.

While the Knight Riders are placed fourth on the points table with four wins from ten matches, the Capitals are well settled with eight wins from 10 games. A win for Delhi on Tuesday will see the Capitals climb back to the top of the table. On the other hand, the Kolkata side will remain at fourth if they register a win, but their hold on a playoff spot will be strengthened as a cluster of teams in the middle of the table make a desperate attempt to qualify.

Former champions KKR will head into the match on the back of a two-wicket loss against the dominant Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, gunning for their maiden IPL title, the Capitals, who have ensured a playoff berth, head into the match on the back of a comfortable 33 run win over the Rajasthan Royals. In the reverse fixture this season, Capitals defeated the Knights by seven wickets.

KKR vs DC Playing XIs:

KKR Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

DC Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Captain's Speak:

Eoin Morgan (KKR): Not sure how the wicket will play. It's not a belter, it's not too difficult. As a team we are very focused on game by game. It wasn't long ago that we were second from bottom. Guys are putting in good performances collectively and individually. Russell misses out, Southee plays. Warrier comes in for Prasidh.

Rishabh Pant (DC): Looking to bat first only. Don't know what the condition is. 150-160 should be a good score. Always taking one game at a time. Hopefully we can win today and confirm playoff spot. Steve Smith comes in as Shaw out due to a niggle.