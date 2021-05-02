IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

While sixth-placed Eoin Morgan-led KKR come into the contest on the back of a defeat to Delhi Capitals, third-placed Virat Kohli's RCB are also fresh from a demoralising defeat to Punjab Kings.

RCB were leading the table with four wins on the trot, but have slipped to third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches. KKR, meanwhile, also hold the same record of one win in their last three matches and occupy the sixth spot with just two wins in seven.

In the reverse fixture, RCB defeated KKR by 38 runs thanks to AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell's fifties along with some splendid death bowling by Harshal Patel. However, KKR take a slight edge in the head-to-head with 14 wins as opposed to 13 RCB wins in their 27 meetings in IPL.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of KKR vs RCB 2021:

1. Team News – Kolkata Knight Riders While Shubman Gill finally found got some runs under his belt in the last match, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi's form has faded in the last few games after starting well in the tournament. And with not many options for the top order, KKR may look at the option of opening with Sunil Narine as it will also help with Andre Russell finding more time in the middle. Or they may stick to same set up and replace Narine with Shakib Al Hasan. In the bowling department, Morgan's side may make a few changes after a collective failure in their defeat to Delhi Capitals, especially pacer Shivam Mavi may be dropped in favour of Harbhajan Singh or Kuldeep Yadav with the wicket in Ahmedabad expected to assist slow bowlers or spinners. 2. Team News – Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB had a few players struggling in their run chase against Punjab Kings and more evident was Rajat Patidar, who struggled to connect and keep the score ticking. So, Kohli and co may bring back Washington Sundar into the set up as it also gives an option of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers moving up the order. Adding Sundar also gives a spin bowling option to RCB and also adds more bowling options as the Purple cap holder Harshal Patel ended with expensive figures. However, his batting ability and death bowling will keep him in the line-up. 3. Probable Playing 11s for KKR vs RCB KKR XI: Eoin Morgan (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine/Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Shivam Mavi, Varun Charavarthy, Prasidh Krishna RCB XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jameison, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal 4. Dream11 Team Prediction for KKR vs RCB Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, AB de Villiers Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jameison, Andre Russell Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins Captain: AB de Villiers Vice-captain: Andre Russell