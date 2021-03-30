Cricket
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders announce merchandise tie-up

By Pti
Kolkata, March 30: Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday (March 30) announced sportswear brand 'WROGN ACTIVE' as their official merchandise and lifestyle partner.

"As fan interactions with live sport remain limited through the pandemic, the role of merchandise plays an even more critical role in maintaining emotional connect between fan and team," founder and director of USPL, the parent company of WROGN ACTIVE, Anjana Reddy said in a statement.

WROGN is also official merchandise partner of IPL team Delhi Capitals and was kit partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020 season.

KKR IPL 2021 Time Table: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

After the last edition of IPL was held successfully in the UAE in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2021 returns to India and will be held behind closed doors across six venues from April 9 to May 30.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 15:02 [IST]
