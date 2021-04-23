IPL 2021: Leading RCB has helped Kohli in international career, says Agarkar

Kohli has been leading RCB on a full-time basis since 2013, though he is yet to win a title with the franchise.

The Indian skipper's best performance till date came in 2016 when his side reached the finals and he also scored more than 900 runs in a single season.

The 32-year-old reached another milestone last night, when he became the first players to score 6,000 runs in IPL.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 6000 runs in Indian Premier League

"Massive! We saw how quick his progress in international cricket has been. So, when you do well there, you're already confident, but then, to be captain of a franchise with such a big fan base, and be as consistent as he is, it certainly helped. You're under pressure every day when you go out to play for RCB. Playing for India is just as big or bigger, but you still are under pressure day in and day out," Agarkar said in Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"When you keep getting runs, you know your psyche is just built and you're at ease with your game and he has done that. I think being captain and getting runs certainly has helped him in his international career as well. I'm sure he would say that IPL has had a huge say on his career as overall as it has panned out," he added.

With their crushing 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 16 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai, RCB are back on top of the table, which they had briefly ceded to the Chennai Super Kings.

They next take on CSK in what is literally termed as the Southern Derby on Sunday (April 25).

With four wins from as many games, RCB is high on confidence as they take on a rejuvenated CSK, who too are in good form this season, having won, all but one of the four mathes they have played.