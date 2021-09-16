IPL 2021: Liam Livingstone aspires to be Test cricketer, but doesn't mind being T20 nomad

On withdrawal during first phase
Livingstone had withdrawn during the first phase of the tournament in India when he complained of bubble fatigue and left home from his Mumbai team base. He feels way more fresh this time around.
"Last time was very different as we were stuck in a hotel room in Mumbai and I was already five to six months away from home during the winters. This is different as I have spent a lot of time over at home during the last few months and it was nice to get refreshed," he explained.
"I feel a lot more fresher than what I did last time. Also, in Dubai, we have got a little more outdoor space and guess we can do a little bit more getting out than what we could have done in the middle of Mumbai.
"So last time, I made the right decision and so I do feel a lot more fresher this time."
IPL great preparations for the World T20
There will be 10 World T20-bound England cricketers in the IPL including skipper Eoin Morgan and that will be a great advantage going into the showpiece.
"There is no better preparation than playing matches on the pitches on which you will be playing World T20 and I guess that's the nice part of it.
"We have a lot of our guys coming on to play competitive cricket leading up to the World Cup and there will be 10 of us who will be here," he said.
"...Hopefully, I can perform for Royals and take the team to the play-offs," added Livingstone about his franchise which is fifth on the table with six points from seven games.
On fearless approach
Livingstone, who has so far hit an astounding 234 sixes in only 149 T20 games, feels that England's change of approach in white-ball cricket also helped when he was shaping himself up for the big league.
"I think my game changed really in last one year and English cricket's white ball philosophy transformed around 2016. So yeah, the change in their philosophy also helped me to be fearless and it's really nice to have that environment around us.
"That's why we have got so many good white ball cricketers. So I am happy to get that freedom to go out there and perform."
Would love to carry my 'Hundred' form
Livingstone is happy that his white-ball exploits are being talked about.
"I don't think there is any pressure and it has been nice to put in performances that have made people start talking about me. It's been nice to put up some match-winning performances for England and Birmingham in The Hundred."
He wants to replicate that for the Royals and follow it up for England in the T20 World Cup.
"I think you want that sort of form when you come into an IPL and World Cup. Hopefully I can carry that on in the IPL."
On RR without Stokes, Archer and Buttler
Rajasthan Royals will be surely missing Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler but Livingstone has faith in the team's other players.
"We have got a very good core of overseas players. Whatever be the make of the team, I still believe that we have got real quality to go through and there is young home (India) talent, which gives squad a nice look."