IPL 2021: Members of Differently-abled Cricket Council to attend lung opener

The IPL 2021 kicks off with a blockbuster tie between defending champions Mumbai Indians and perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

"This year's IPL opening ceremony for the first time shall have representation from the differently-abled governing council members. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has extended an invitation to the office bearers of DCCI to come and be part of the IPL opening match. This is for the first time the DCCI members will be part of any BCCI event," DCCI said in a statement.

DCCI president Mahantesh GK, said, "We're very thankful to Jay Shah for inviting us to attend the opening ceremony of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. From the very beginning, he has been very encouraging and has been promoting differently-abled cricket in the country."

DCCI secretary Ravi Chauhan said that the invitation was a mark of respect and appreciation for thousands of differently-abled cricket players.

"Though five members of DCCI will be attending the opening ceremony but in reality, thousands of cricketers of the PWD community shall feel proud.

"We're just the faces, but the invitation is actually to each and every differently-abled cricketer and for this we will be always grateful to the BCCI secretary for keeping his promise of giving dignity and equality to our cricket," said Chauhan.

The opening match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Virat-Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore promises to be a cracker of a contest with the big-hitters lined up on both sides, even if fans are absent from the stands due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The COVID-19 has cast its shadow on the league in the build-up stage with some positive cases among both players and support staff.

But with a strict bio-bubble in place for the games, the BCCI would be hoping for a smooth run just like the previous edition held in the UAE.

(With PTI inputs)