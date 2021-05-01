IPL 2021: MI vs CSK, Match 27 Live Updates: Du Plessis, Ali steady CSK innings after early wicket

Both sides will head into the match on the back of identical wins, after Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven-wickets and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings notched up a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While both sides began their season on a losing note, the Super Kings have had a dominant run since their first match, notching up five wins on the trot. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s side has endured a mixed season, having won three and lost three matches.

Super Kings are placed on the top of the table and a win would see them solidify their place at the top. Meanwhile, Mumbai are currently placed fourth on the table, and a win tonight will see them increase their hold on the fourth spot and leave the chasing pack behind.

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Super Kings will be the more confident outfit as they are on a tremendous run and the Chennai side seem to have ticked all the boxes this season.

In the head-to-head battle, five-times champions Mumbai hold the edge as they have defeated CSK in 18 games out of their 30 meeting so far. But Rohit Sharma’s side who haven’t won any games against the top sides this season, know they have their task cut out as Chennai are a force to reckon with this season.

