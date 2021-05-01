IPL 2021: MI vs CSK, Match 27 Live Updates: Du Plessis, Ali steady CSK innings after early wicket

Bengaluru, May 1: In match 27 of the IPL, in a clash of heavyweights, defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
Both sides will head into the match on the back of identical wins, after Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven-wickets and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings notched up a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
While both sides began their season on a losing note, the Super Kings have had a dominant run since their first match, notching up five wins on the trot. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s side has endured a mixed season, having won three and lost three matches.
Super Kings are placed on the top of the table and a win would see them solidify their place at the top. Meanwhile, Mumbai are currently placed fourth on the table, and a win tonight will see them increase their hold on the fourth spot and leave the chasing pack behind.
Heading into Saturday’s game, the Super Kings will be the more confident outfit as they are on a tremendous run and the Chennai side seem to have ticked all the boxes this season.
In the head-to-head battle, five-times champions Mumbai hold the edge as they have defeated CSK in 18 games out of their 30 meeting so far. But Rohit Sharma’s side who haven’t won any games against the top sides this season, know they have their task cut out as Chennai are a force to reckon with this season.
Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of the MI vs CSK IPL match:
SIX!! Ali lifts this over square leg to keep the boundaries flowing. 9 runs off Bumrah's first over
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack
FOUR!! After just two singles of the over, Ali finds the boundary ropes on the final ball as he pulls it past midwicket. 6 runs off Kulkarni's over
Expensive over from Boult as 12 runs come off it.
FOUR!! Lovely timing from Ali as he hits back over Boult's head for a boundary
SIX!! Moeen Ali off the mark with a maximum! Lovely shot from Ali as he lifts it over deep square leg for six
Good over for Chennai as 11 runs come off the over. CSK at 15/1 after two overs
SIX!! First maximum of the evening from du plessis as he lifts this over mid-off
FOUR!! Faf du Plessis sends this towards fine leg to begin Kulkarni's over with a boundary
Moeen Ali the new batsman in. CSK aft 4/1 after the first over
OUT!! What a start for Mumbai. Boult removes the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over. Gaikwad goes for just 4 off 4 as Hardik Pandya picks him up at point
FOUR!! Lovely shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad for a boundary
A dot from Boult to begin
Play gets underway after Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first. CSK’s smashing opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis set to open the innings
Playing XIs for tonight's game: While Mumbai have rung in two changes, Chennai will be fielding the same side.
MS Dhoni after the toss: We were looking to field first as well. The pitch has been surprisingly goof. The wicket has got better for batting in the second half, but it has been goof at the start too. Playing the same side
Rohit Sharma after winning the toss: It looks like a good pitch and we’ve played here. Made some tactical changes. Dhawal Kulkarni in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Nisham in place of Jayant Yadav. The guys love playing big games and you can judge your character in big games.
Toss Update: Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings
James Neesham set to make MI debut. Neesham was handed the cap during the MI huddle
Ten minutes to go for the big clash tonight.
In contrast to MI's season, Chennai are enjoying a smashing season. After losing their first match of the edition, the Super Kings have been ticking all the boxes this season, as they've won five on the trot and sit comfortably on top of the table
Mumbai Indians have endured a mixed season so far, having won three and lost three matches.
Both teams will enter tonight's match on the back of similar wins. While Rohit Sharma-led MI defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, CSK also notched up a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of match no. 27 of the IPL. In tonight’s clash, table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch and match updates. The MI vs CSK match is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST in New Delhi.
