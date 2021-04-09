IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Highlights: Harshal Patel, AB de Villiers help Bangalore beat Mumbai in thriller

Chennai, April 9: Defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9).

With big-hitters on both sides, there is guarantee for fireworks even if fans are absent from the stands. While, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians come into the opener with a settled side, Virat Kohli-led RCB come into the season having made two big money buys and the camp hit by COVID-19.

MI will be without Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn could come into the side as an opener, while Ishan Kishan may take over the wicketkeeping duties.

RCB, meanwhile, were hit by COVID-19 issues and could without opener Devdutt Padikkal and pacer Daniel Sams. However, they will have big money recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson available for selection.

Will MI break the jinx of not winning the opening match of the tournament? Or will Kohli and co get off to a good start as they hunt for their maiden title?

Here is how IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB happened: