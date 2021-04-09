IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match 1 Highlights: Harshal Patel, AB de Villiers help Bangalore beat Mumbai in thriller

Chennai, April 9: Defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9).
With big-hitters on both sides, there is guarantee for fireworks even if fans are absent from the stands. While, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians come into the opener with a settled side, Virat Kohli-led RCB come into the season having made two big money buys and the camp hit by COVID-19.
MI will be without Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn could come into the side as an opener, while Ishan Kishan may take over the wicketkeeping duties.
RCB, meanwhile, were hit by COVID-19 issues and could without opener Devdutt Padikkal and pacer Daniel Sams. However, they will have big money recruits Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson available for selection.
Will MI break the jinx of not winning the opening match of the tournament? Or will Kohli and co get off to a good start as they hunt for their maiden title?
Here is how IPL 2021 opener between MI and RCB happened:
End of the match: After Harshal Patel's fifer, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Viliers guided RCB home in a thriller.
And it's all over as Harshal Patel gets the winning runs for RCB. What a thriller to start IPL?
Are we headed for a super over? Brilliantly scripted this for an IPL opener.
WICKET! AB de Villiers is run out for 48 with RCB needing 2 from 2 for victory
Drama! referral for run out AB seems to be run out
4 needed from 4 as AB loses strike, but trusts Harshal Patel to get the runs.
12 runs come from Bumrah's over, but most importantly for RCB AB keeps strike for the first ball of the last over as they need another 8 from 6 to win.
WICKET! Jameison sacrifices as he is run out by Bumrah. RCB - 152/7 in 18.5 overs.
FOUR! FOUR! Two boundaries come from Bumrah's over as AB looks to finish the game quickly. RCB 152/6 in 18.4 overs.
Costly over from Boult as he concedes 15 runs from his final over to tilt the game in RCB's favour. RCB - 141/6 in 18 overs, need another 19 off 12 to win
FOUR! De Villiers drives Boult straight down the ground for the second boundary of the over.
SIX! AB de Villiers hits Boult for his second maximum. ABD is the last hope for RCB.
Bumrah bowls yet another successful over as he concedes just five runs and most importantly also gets a wicket. RCB - 126/6 in 17 overs.
ABD is joined by Jameison as RCB look to complete chase. RCB need 35 off 19.
WICKET! Bumrah gets another as he removes Christian for 1. RCB - 122/6 in 16.3 overs.
Bumrah is set to bowl his third over as MI look to break the last capable batting partnership of RCB.
Fourth and final time out: RCB will depend on their Mr.360 if they are to complete the chase. RCB - 121/5 in 16 overs, need another 39 off 24 to win.
Back to back boundaries! AB de Villiers cuts loose against Rahul Chahar as he hits the leg spinner for a four and a six.
WICKET! Jansen gets his second as he gets rid of Shabhaz Ahmed for 1. RCB - 106/5 in 15 overs.
Shabhaz Ahmed joins AB de Villiers in the middle as RCB are pegged back in their run chase.
WICKET! Jansen gets his first wicket in IPL as he gets rid off Maxwell for 39. But the dismissal was all the work of Lynn, who takes a diving catch. RCB - 103/4 in 14.1 overs.
Rahul Chahar follows up Bumrah's tidy over with another as he concedes just 4 runs from his third over. RCB - 103/3 in 14 overs.
100 up for RCB in the 14th over. Can Maxwell and AB De Villiers take them all the way in this run chase?
Bumrah concedes just 4 runs and gets the important wicket of Kohli in his second over. RCB - 99/3 in 13 overs.
AB de Villiers joins Maxwell in the middle as RCB look to complete run chase.
WICKET! Bumrah gets a huge wicket as he traps Kohli in front of the stumps for 33. RCB - 98/3 in 12.3 overs.
50 partnership comes up between Kohli and Maxwell as Bumrah is introduced into the attack by MI.
11 runs come from Rahul Chahar's second over. RCB - 95/2 in 12 overs, need another 65 from 48 to win.
SIX! Maxwell once again switch hits Rahul Chahar, but this time all the way for a maximum.
Krunal Pandya completes his quota of four overs and finishes with figures of 1 for 25. RCB - 84/2 in 11 overs, need another 76 off 54 to win
SIX! Maxwell hits Krunal Pandya out of the park for his first maximum of the match.
At the half way stage, just six runs come from Jansen's second over. RCB - 75/2 in 10 overs. Kohli and co need another 85 to win.
Left arm pacer Jansen resumes play as MI look to break this threatening partnership.
At the third time out, the match is evenly poised with RCB at 69/2 in 9 overs. For RCB, Kohli (27*) and Maxwell (16*) are in the middle as they look to get their team past 159.
FOUR! After a tight start to the over, Krunal ends the over with a boundary as Maxwell lofts him over covers for four. RCB - 69/2 in 9 overs, need 91 runs to win from 66 balls.
FOUR! Maxwell drives Chahar for the second boundary of the over as RCB manage to score 13 runs from the over. RCB - 63/2 in 8 overs.
FOUR! Maxwell reverse sweeps Rahul Chahar to start the over with a boundary.
50 up for RCB in the seventh over. Kohli and co still need 110 runs to win from 78 balls as spin has pulled things back for Mumbai.
At the end of powerplay, Maxwell joins Kohli in the middle as RCB look to complete the chase. They still need 114 runs to win from 84 balls.
WICKET! Boult strikes as Rajat Patidar plays one on to the stumps. RCB - 46/2 in 5.5 overs.
FOUR! Patidar with a deft touch off Boult guides one down towards third man for a boundary.
Rajat Patidar joins his skipper in the middle as Krunal Pandya completes a fruitful over. RCB - 41/1 in 5 overs.
WICKET! Krunal Pandya strikes as he removes Washington Sundar for 10. RCB - 36/1 in 4.2 overs.
Time for spin as Rohit Sharma introduces Krunal Pandya into the attack.
13 runs come from Jansen's first over in the IPL. RCB - 35/0 in 4 overs, need another 125 runs to win from 96 balls.
Free Hit! FOUR! Kohli flicks Jansen for the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Kohli welcomes Jansen to IPL with a boundary as he flicks the tall pacer of the very first ball. RCB - 25/0 in 3.1 overs.
Six runs come from Boult's second over. RCB - 21/0 in 3 overs, need 139 runs to win from 102 balls.
FOUR! Virat Kohli hits Boult through covers for his second boundary. RCB - 20/0 in 2.2 overs.
Five runs come from Bumrah's first over. RCB - 15/0 in 2 overs, need 145 runs to win from 108 balls.
As expected, Bumrah shares the new ball with Boult.
FOUR! Lucky for Kohli as a leading edge goes past mid on for the first boundary of the innings. RCB - 10/0 in 1 over
DROPPED! Rohit puts down a sitter at slip as Boult finds the edge of Washington Sundar.
Washington Sundar and Virat Kohli begin RCB's run chase, while Trent Boult takes the new ball for Mumbai.
End of the innings: Harshal Patel's fifer reduces Mumbai Indians to 159/9 in 20 overs. RCB need 160 to win. Stay tuned for Kohli and co's run chase?
WICKET! Bumrah and Rahul Chahar look to run a double, but a mix up leads to a second run out. MI - 159/9 in 20 overs.
WICKET! Harshal gets his fifer as he cleans up Jansen for a duck. MI - 158/8 in 19.4 overs.
WICKET! Harshal Patel strikes again as he removes dangerous Kieron Pollard for 7 caught at deep square leg. MI - 158/7 in 19.2 overs.
WICKET! Harshal Patel gets his third wicket as he removes Krunal Pandya for 7 caught at deep mid wicket. MI - 158/6 in 19.1 overs
FOUR! Lucky runs for Pollard as a top edge off Jamieson flies to the boundary. MI - 158/5 in 19 overs.
DROPPED and Punished! Virat Kohli puts down a sitter of Krunal Pandya, who hits the next ball for a boundary. MI - 152/5 in 18.2 overs.
Excellent over from Harshal Patel as he concedes just four runs and picks up a wicket as Krunal Pandya walks in to the middle for Mumbai. MI - 146/5 in 18 overs.
WICKET! Harshal Patel strikes again as he traps Ishan Kishan in front of the stumps for his second wicket. MI - 145/5 in 17.4 overs.
Review for LBW now as Kohli goes up stairs and it's all happening this over.
DROPPED! Siraj puts down a sitter after Ishan Kishan mistimes a slower bouncer off Harshal Patel. MI - 145/4 in 17.3 overs.
Siraj concedes 7 runs in his final over and ends with figures of 0 for 22. MI - 142/4 in 17 overs.
FOUR! Chance for a catch but Sundar misjudges and the ball evades him to reach the boundary. MI - 140/4 in 16.1 overs.
At the second time out, Bangalore take the edge, but will be wary about Mumbai's firepower. MI - 135/4 in 16 overs. How much will Pollard and Kishan add?
WICKET! Harshal traps Hardik Pandya in front of the stumps and Mumbai lose their review. MI - 135/4 in 16 overs.
Review for LBW! Hardik Pandya is struck on the pads by Harshal Patel and is given out on field.
8 runs come from Christian's second over with Kishan 20* and Hardik 7* in the middle for Mumbai. MI - 128/3 in 15 overs.
FOUR! Hardik Pandya hits Christian straight over his head for a boundary.
In his 100th IPL game, Chahal ends wicketless and ends with figures of 0 for 41 in his four overs. MI - 120/3 in 14 overs.
Back to back boundaries - SIX and FOUR! Ishan Kishan hits Chahal straight down the ground for his first maximum of the match and follows up with a square drive. MI - 118/3 in 13.4 overs
Chahal is set to bowl out here as Hardik Pandya joins Kishan in the middle.
WICKET! Washington Sundar gets his man as he dismisses dangerous Lynn for 49. MI - 105/3 in 12.5 overs.
FOUR! Lynn continues his onslaught as he slogs Washington Sundar for a boundary. MI - 103/2 in 12.2 overs.
4 runs come from Siraj's third over. MI - 98/2 in 12 overs.
DROPPED! Tough chance for diving Jamieson as Lynn's lofted shot off Siraj falls just short off him at mid on.
Ishan Kishan joins Lynn in the middle as Mumbai aim for a huge total.
WICKET! Jameison gets his first IPL wicket as he finds the edge of Suryakumar and the ball is safely pouched by AB de Villiers. MI - 94/2 in 11 overs.
SIX! Suryakumar flicks Jameison over the mid wicket area for his first maximum of the match.
Three runs come from Chahal's third over, but the spinner still can't get the breakthrough despite finding a lot of turn. MI - 86/1 in 10 overs.
Chahal returns to the attack as play resumes after the first strategic time out. Can RCB get the breakthrough?
At the first time out, MI look solid with Suryakumar (22*) and Lynn (40*) adding a 59 run partnership. MI - 83/1 in 9 overs.
Daniel Christian is introduced into the attack and SKY welcomes him with a boundary.
FOUR! Suryakumar joins the party as he drives past Christian for a boundary. MI - 70/1 in 8 overs.
Free Hit!! SIX! Lynn slaps Hasrhal into the mid wicket stands for his third maximum of the match. MI - 63/1 in 7.1 overs.
Harshal Patel is introduced into the attack and the pacer starts with a no-ball
FOUR and SIX! Lynn cuts loose against Shabaz as MI cross 50 in the seventh over. MI - 55/1 in 7 overs.
Left arm orthodox Shabaz replaces Jamieson from the other end.
FOUR! Chahal can't keep the scoring down like the two pacers as SKY cuts past covers for his second boundary. MI - 41/1 in 6 overs.
SIX! Chahal continues getting clobbered as Lynn dances down the track and hits one straight down the ground for the second maximum of the match.
Despite a boundary of the first ball, Jameison concedes just six runs in his second over. MI - 30/1 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Suryakumar doesn't waste time as he flicks Jameison for a boundary. MI - 28/1 in 4.1 overs.
WICKET! Mix up and Rohit Sharma is run out after a good start in the over for 19 off 15 balls. MI - 24/1 in 4 overs.
SIX! Rohit Sharma deposits Chahal over long on for the first maximum of IPL 2021.
FOUR! Once again luck on Mumbai's side as Lynn's inside edge sails towards the fine leg area for the second boundary of the match.
Time for spin as milestone man Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Jameison from the other end.
FOUR! Rohit scores the first boundary of the IPL 2021, but he was lucky as his lofted effort off Siraj just about clears Jamieson at mid off.
IPL debutant Kylie Jamieson shares the new ball with Siraj and bowls yet another tight over. MI - 6/0 in 2 overs.
RCB keep MI quiet as Siraj concedes just five runs from the first over of the IPL 2021.
Rohit Sharma and Chris Lynn are in the middle to open the innings for Mumbai Indians, while Mohammed Siraj takes the new ball for RCB.
Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal makes his 100th IPL appearance.
Here is how Mumbai Indians line-up: Rohit Sharma(captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Here is the confirmed playing XI for RCB: Virat Kohli(captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal
As for team news, three players - Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jameison and Rajat Patidar make their debuts for RCB, while Chris Lynn and Marco Jensen make their debut for MI.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.
Time for the toss as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make their way into the middle.
Just ahead of the toss, Chris Lynn received his Mumbai Indians cap hinting he will be in the XI today.
Pitch Report: Danny Morrison and Laxman Sivaramkrishnan feel the wicket will be better to bat early on with the new ball and as they game progresses the spinners will come into play and the ball will deviate a lot.
Speaking of tweakers, if selected RCB's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will make his 100th appearance in the IPL.
The pitch in Chepauk is expected to assist spinners and the slower bowlers. So, will both teams select the side with that in mind?
The big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has 200 sixes and 200 fours in his sights. Will he reach the milestones today?
Will the big Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jameison make his IPL debut today? Who makes RCB's playing XI?
The champions have arrived. Who makes the Mumbai Indians XI for the opener? We'll find out in an hour at the toss.
If not SKY from MI, will it be RCB's Mr.360 who takes centre stage today? He sure has good memories against tonight's opponents.
The last time the two sides met, Suryakumar Yadav was the man in focus as he guided his side to a 5-wicket victory with an unbeaten 79. Will he have a repeat performance?
RCB, who have never won the title despite playing in three finals, will have their task cut out as they only won twice in the last 10 encounters against Mumbai Indians.
Although they are the defending champions and the team with most titles, Mumbai Indians come into the IPL 2021 opener having lost all their opening matches since 2013. Can Rohit Sharma and co break the jinx today?
Hello all and welcome to myKhel's live updates of the IPL 2021 opener contested between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
