IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: Hardik Pandya reveals secret of his Superman 15-meter throw to dismiss David Warner

Chennai, April 17: The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad was hanging by a narrow thread with David Warner easing into space. But the attempt for a quick single had disastrous consequences, a Hardik Pandya's 15 metre direct hit catching him well short of the batting crease here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 17).
Hardik again made a decisive contribution when he ran out the dangerous Abdul Samad with another direct hit for 7. But Hardik's bullet throw to get out Warner was the real turnaround of the match as Sunrisers slid to a 13-run defeat - from 90 for three to 137 all out chasing 151.
Hardik said he realised Warner was way outside the crease after it flashed on the big screen. "I don't spend much time on fielding, just make sure I'm ticking the boxes. To be honest, the run out of Warner, I wasn't expecting that he was that far outside the crease. I threw it just to make sure the ball is getting old and then realised he was far outside," he told the host broadcaster.
"The powerplay I thought they were fantastic, credit goes to our bowlers for hanging in there. The experience that everyone as a unit showed, that's what matters. Whenever you get the opportunity you seize it and you win it. The kind of experience we have, lots of players go to the captain to give feedback and that helps the entire team," he added.
