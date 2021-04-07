IPL 2021: Move over James Bond! Here's Captain 7, a spy series starring MS Dhoni

The seven in the title refers to Dhoni"s jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches. The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhonis production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

Billed as the countrys first "animated spy universe", the show will launch with its first season in 2022. The show's title derives its name from the former cricketer's jersey number for India and for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni is the captain of the Super Kings in IPL 2021 as well.

"The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that "Captain 7" will be a show full of "adventure." "When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board," she added.

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into content. Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with "Captain 7" which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

"Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans - the perfect formula to create "Captain 7". This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can't wait for audiences to see the show," Vora said.

The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.