IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gets helicopter wielding, in the groove ahead of Mumbai Indian clash

IPL 2021, which was suspended in May, moves to UAE and resumes in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between CSK and defending champions Mumbai Indians, who beat Dhoni's men in the reverse fixture on May 1.

The former India captain is all set to display his magnificent strokeplay and looked in good touch as he was seen whacking bowlers for huge sixes during the practice matches.

CSK on Saturday (September 18) shared the video of Dhoni taking the bowlers to cleaners in the practice game. And in the video, Dhoni displays his sheer power, his trademark helicopter shot and impeccable timing as he smoked sixes to every part of the ground.

"All arealayum Thala," CSK tweeted.

Dhoni, who has scored 37 runs in 4 innings at the strike rate of 123.33 including a solitary six and 4 fours, will look to better that stat, but most importantly needs to bat up the order as he has most often batted lower down the order this season.

But, with the top order firing, the CSK skipper will be happy with his team's position in the points table as they are currently second with 10 points from 7 matches, having won 5 matches.

When IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three teams were storming ahead in the race to reach the play-offs - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK and RCB have 10 points each from seven games and they need to win three more out of their remaining seven matches to reach the play-off stage, while table-toppers DC are on 12 points with 6 wins from eight matches.

CSK's opponent MI could be the fourth team making the play-offs, but face a challenge with two other teams. The defending champions Mumbai Indians currently hold the fourth spot with eight points, while the fifth and sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have six points each.

Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are at the seventh and eighth places with four and two points respectively and both these teams face an uphill task to reach the play-off stage.

CSK will aim for similar outcome to the first half of IPL 2021 as they begin their reverse fixture matches on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium against Mumbai Indians.