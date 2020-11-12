IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians | MI may release, retain and sign these star players from mega auction

Bengaluru, November 11: Mumbai Indians now resemble a hit team that has no real chinks. Under Rohit Sharma, an astute captain, MI have developed into a true champion outfit and they have invested in right kind of players and built a team around them. They could be unstoppable in IPL 2021 too.

They are reaping the benefits of that vision now in the form of success. From the mega auction, Mumbai could be looking only for some minor rejigging, taking in back-up players rather than any frontline names.

Here's a look at some of the stars they could off-load, acquire in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2021 etc.

1. MI might release these big stars Chris Lynn, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni 2. 5 players MI might retain for IPL 2021 One team could be allowed to retain five players each for IPL auction 2021. Mumbai Indians might retain: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav. Additionally, they might also retain Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya and Trent Boult, or release them and then use the Right to Match Card to buy back from the mega auction. 3. Five players MI may like to buy in mega auction Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomror. 4. What is Rohit Sharma's future as MI captain? It may sound a ridiculous question after Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Apart from any fitness-related issue, the elegant right-hander will be leading MI on to the field in IPL 2021 too. His batting looked below par for a good part of the IPL 2020 but in the final, the match that mattered most, he came up with a crack fifty to underline the fact that the champions always rose to the occasion. As far as coaching staff is concerned, Mahela Jayawardene will be leading the brainstorming session in IPL 2021.