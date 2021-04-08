IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad involved in a battle of tweets!

Bengaluru, April 8: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is just around the corner and fans in India are not only waiting for two months of breath-taking action, but are also curious to know what their stars from their favourite franchise teams are up to on social media!
Ahead of the tournament opener, it was time for some friendly banter with Mumbai Indians players' engaging Sunrisers Hyderabad mates on Twitter.
Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history begin their title defence with a tie against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on the opening day of the competition on Friday (April 9).
The David Warner-led SRH will have to wait till Sunday (Aprill 11) for them to get their IPL 2021 campaign to start as they take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue.
This year, Dream11 has dwelled on the importance of Team Spirit in its campaign #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai, and the IPL stars are all up for it as they took digs at each other in a fun banter on social media platforms -- Twitter and Instagram.
It all started with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma tagging his team-mates Pandya brothers-- Hardik and Krunal -- pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock highlighting the importance of teamwork which has them win the IPL crown a record five times.
Rohit tweeted "Team effort isse kehte hai. Just like our @mipaltan team!
Bumrah acknowledges
Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Bumrah, acknowledged his captain's call for teamwork and said - Team work makes the dream work.
Hardik joins the fun
Hardik Pandya also joined the fun, showcasing unique teamwork where he was seen compiling bricks to make a set of stumps suited for gully cricket - Brick-brick se stump banta hai. ;) #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @mipaltan team!
Bairstow takes a dig at Hardik
Later, hard-hitting opener of SRH -- Jonny Bairstow -- took a dig at Hardik who found this task easy with his squad, assuring him that his SRH team-mates, Kane and Jason, will make it harder for him.
Holder's turn
If Bairstow's tweet was not enough, SRH all-rounder Jason Holder, took it a notch higher, challenging Hardik to get into a competition as who are cross a wired locked-up gate faster.
Certainly SRH has got no chills when it comes to take digs on Mumbai Indians player - @hardikpandya93 let's see who does it faster next time ;) @sunrisershyd #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai @kane_s_w @jbairstow21 @dream11
