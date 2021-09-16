IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma is eyeing a title defence but started off the first phase of IPL 2021 on a weak note but MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are placed second with 10 points. Both CSK and Royal Challengers have 10 points but but the Super Kings are second courtesy a better net run rate.

That Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings share a strong rivalry through the IPL editions will add an edge to the match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both the teams have a host of match-winners in their ranks too.

Here's MyKhel gives you the Dream11 prediction, Possible Playing 11 details of the match between RCB and CSK.

1. Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain), Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

2. Possible Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (subject to fitness)/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

3. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Match prediction

Both the teams are quite evenly matched but the presence of excellent bowlers and all-round players in could just give defending champions Mumbai Indians an extra edge.