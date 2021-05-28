IPL 2021: No change in ECB plans, English cricketers may be unavailable for IPL: Giles

The BCCI is looking to host the 31 games in 25 days provided the COVID-19 situation is in control. "See, at present, all plans need to be made keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind. But yes, tentatively, we are looking at the September 15 to October 15 window. We would like to have 25 days to complete the league," the source said.

Giles while admitted that few players might be rested during that phase, he asserted that the "intention of giving guys a break wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere."

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

"We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes," he added.

India and England will lock horns in a five-match Test series starting in August. Giles also confirmed that England have no plans to tweak their schedule of the series.

"I'm not aware of anything official, any requests to shift anything," said Giles. "As far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for, the matches will be where they are. I'm not surprised there's all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we've not received anything official and we're cracking on.

"We have a full schedule. If we go from the end of the fifth Test in September, we are set to leave for Bangladesh on September 19 or 20. We have a full schedule right through including Pakistan and wherever the T20 World Cup is," he added.