IPL 2021: Parents of MS Dhoni test Covid-19 positive, admitted to Ranchi hospital for treatment

Ranchi, April 21: The parents of MS Dhoni, father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi, have been tested positive for Covid 19 and have been admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday.

They have been receiving treatment at the Pulse Super Speciality Hospital in Ranchi. Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 and they have won two out of three matches to be in the top half of the table with four points.

CSK are three-time champions in the IPL but were ousted in the league stage itself last year. They are seeking a change of fortune in IPL 2021 under Dhoni.

Former West Indian captain Brian Lara had said CSK can win the title in IPL 2021 under Dhoni. "I don't think they should be asking for too much effort from MS Dhoni with the bat," Lara said on host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Of course, he got the gloves in his hands, he has got to take the catches and do the stumpings. But I find that batting order is so long, Dhoni can take some rest," Lara said.

"We want him in form, we know how destructive he can be but he has got so many good players. Look at Sam Curran, who is in great form. He comes in and hits from ball one straightaway," Lara said.

Lara said if Dhoni concentrates on his captaincy alone, CSK can win the tournament in IPL 2021. "I think they have got a very good team. A good leader who is inspirational. If he concentrates on that aspect of it, getting every single individual performing, they can go all the way," Lara added.

Dhoni had also dropped hints of him being concentrate on captaincy and fitness, evidenced by him coming down the order, even after Ravindra Jadeja unlike in the past when he came out at No 5 often.

