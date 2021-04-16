IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Losing five wickets early doesn’t help, but that’s how the game goes, says Rahul

After Deepak Chahar's performace with ball helped CSK to restrict the Punjab team to a below-par 106/8, Moeen Ali (46) put on 66 runs for the second wicket with opener Faf du Plessis (36 not out) to secure the win for the three-time champions.

While Rahul credited the CSK bowlers, the skipper conceded that his side played some bad shots which led to the top order collapse.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Match report: Deepak Chahar inspires Chennai Super Kings to 6-wicket win

"If any team loses five wickets in the first seven or eight overs, it's always going to be catch up. They bowled well, we played some bad shots, that's how the game goes," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Chahar's effort of 4 for 13 got Punjab reeling at 26/5 in 7 overs, but Rahul said the pitch was still okay and said it was not a 100-110 wicket.

"Deepak with his knuckle balls got a couple of wickets, getting myself run-out doesn't help the team. Just the way we started, the pitch was still okay, it wasn't a 100-110 wicket, maybe 150-160 sort of a wicket."

Meanwhile, Rahul lauded Punjab Kings's Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, who had a decent outing against CSK after a disappointing game against the Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar takes 4/13 for Chennai Super Kings; how the pacer got wickets!

"The first game didn't go too well for those two (Richardson and Meredith), it was their first game and I am sure they were a bit nervous. That was the chat after the game as well, that's how IPL goes. It can be tough and cruel.

"Their plans were clear, they did execute it pretty well. It was good to see that they came back stronger this game and they gave us crucial breakthroughs."

Punjab Kings and Rahul will look to put behind this defeat when they next take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 18).