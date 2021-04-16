IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Match 8 Highlights: Chahar, Ali shine as Chennai defeat Punjab by 6 wickets

Mumbai, April 16: After Deepak Chahar starred with the ball, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis guided Chennai Super Kings to their first victory of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).

Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order to end with figures of 4 for 13, but Shahrukh Khan scored 47 off 36 balls to take his team to 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, CSK despite a late flurry of wickets rode on Du Plessis' unbeaten 36 and Ali's 46 off 31 balls to seal a 6 wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Chahar dismissed Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively. However, Shahrukh stayed resilient and took Punjab over the 100-run mark before getting dismissed in the final over by Sam Curran.

While Chahar stunned Punjab Kings with the ball, it was Ravindra Jadeja who showcased his magic on the field with his catching and athleticism to dismiss KL Rahul and Gayle.

Here how Match 8 of IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK happened: