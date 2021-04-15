IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, TV timing, Pitch report

The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener as CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, while Punjab Kings pulled off a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller.

With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first and look to restrict their opponents to a score below 200.

In their first match at the venue, CSK posted a competitive 188 for seven, riding on fine contributions from Suresh Raina (54), Moeen Ali (36), Sam Curran (34), Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Ambati Rayudu (23).

Despite failures from the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and skipper Dhoni, CSK managed to put up a decent total on the board.

But the Chennai outfit's bowling unit looked completely out of sorts and clueless against the DC opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who were ominous from the word go and stitched a 138-run stand to take the game away from CSK.

The likes of Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Moeen Ali all went for big runs and looked rusty. And come Friday (April 16), the onus would be on master tactician Dhoni to inspire his team to lift their performance and give Punjab a run for their money.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

But for that to happen, the CSK skipper himself needs to lead from the front after failing to score against DC.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other night despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board.

Opening the batting, skipper Rahul scored 91 off just 50 balls and was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle (40 off 28) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28).

For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction. Well, bowling has been a worry on the Wankhede wicket always.

RR skipper Sanju Samson almost single-handedly took the game away from Punjab Kings with his whirlwind 63-ball 119-run knock in their opener, but fell short just by four runs in the end. And Rahul definitely won't be a happy man with the performances of his bowlers.

Young Arshdeep Singh (3/35) eventually emerged as Punjab's saviour. Needing 13 runs off the last over, the left-arm pacer gave away just eight runs to pull off a fine win for his team.

IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS: Arshdeep Singh reveals last over plan against Sanju Samson

Besides Arshdeep, veteran Mohammad Shami (2/33) too had a decent outting with the ball but the performance of Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson (1/55) and Riley Meredith (1/49) should be a concern for Punjab, having shelled out Rs 22 crore for their services.

So, who will win the battle of the kings as keeper-captain battle moves on to part four in IPL 2021?

Match date: April 16, Friday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar VIP and JIO TV.