IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News – Punjab Kings
PBKS seem to have found their best combination after a lot of trial. Ravi Bishnoi has been excellent since he made his return to side and Harpreet Brar, the hero of their last match, also adds boost to both their bowling and batting options. However, Nichalos Pooran's poor form may prompt them to bring in Dawid Malan into the line-up.
Riley Meredith, who had a good outing against RCB, left the field after being struck on his leg. And if the Australian quick doesn't get fit, PBKS will look to bring in his compatriot Jhye Richardson. The rest of the team may remain unchanged from their last outing in the IPL 2021 bar an injury.
2. Team News – Delhi Capitals
Bar any injury, Delhi Capitals won't make any change to their line-up from the victory over KKR. In their last match, DC had both the bowling department and the top order contirbuting with Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Shikar Dhawan being their highlights. So, a team alteration is unlikely.
3. Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs DC
PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
4. Dream11 Best Picks for PBKS vs DC
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Chris Gayle
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw