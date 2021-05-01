IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Both KL Rahul-led PBKS and Rishabh Pant's DC head into Sunday's contest fresh from convincing wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

After starting their IPL 2021 campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals, fifth-placed PBKS slumped to three back-to-back losses at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the Rahul-led side stopped the slide with a victory over Mumbai Indians before they lost to KKR in their following encounter in IPL 2021 and got back among the wins once again with a 34 runs victory over RCB in their most recent outing.

DC, on the other hand, bounced back from a narrow victory over RCB with a thumping win against KKR in their most recent match in IPL 2021. Pant's second-placed DC have beaten the likes of CSK, MI, KKR, SRH and RR, while they have lost to Rajasthan Royals and RCB.

In the head-to-head battle, PBKS hold the edge with 15 wins from 27 meeting with DC. However, PBKS will be looking to avange the reverse fixture loss against DC, who trumped them in a high-scoring thriller by 6 wickets.

Both sides will aim for wins as they look to finish in the top four position as the tournament enters the second half with teams playing their reverse fixtures.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of PBKS vs DC 2021:

1. Team News – Punjab Kings PBKS seem to have found their best combination after a lot of trial. Ravi Bishnoi has been excellent since he made his return to side and Harpreet Brar, the hero of their last match, also adds boost to both their bowling and batting options. However, Nichalos Pooran's poor form may prompt them to bring in Dawid Malan into the line-up. Riley Meredith, who had a good outing against RCB, left the field after being struck on his leg. And if the Australian quick doesn't get fit, PBKS will look to bring in his compatriot Jhye Richardson. The rest of the team may remain unchanged from their last outing in the IPL 2021 bar an injury. 2. Team News – Delhi Capitals Bar any injury, Delhi Capitals won't make any change to their line-up from the victory over KKR. In their last match, DC had both the bowling department and the top order contirbuting with Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Shikar Dhawan being their highlights. So, a team alteration is unlikely. 3. Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs DC PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan 4. Dream11 Best Picks for PBKS vs DC Batsmen: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Chris Gayle Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi Captain: KL Rahul Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw