IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC, Match 29 Live Updates: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals lock horns in Ahmedabad

Both sides will head into the match on the back of thumping wins. While Punjab will be a confident lot after defeating the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Capitals are coming into the match on the back of a comfortable win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With explosive batsmen in both line-ups the second match of the day promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

The young Prithvi Shaw had struck the fastest fifty of the season in the previous match, before it was broken by Kieron Pollard during Saturday’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Shaw and Dhawan have been a strong opening pair giving bowlers sleepless nights this season and the Punjab bowlers, who were clinical in their last match, will have their task cut out.

In their previous meeting this season, the Capitals had pulled off a high-chase thriller over Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium. The Capitals, who in the head-to-head count lag behind, having won 12 times out of 27 matches, will look to pull off a double over Punjab this season.

A win will see the Rishabh Pant-side climb to the top of the table with 12 points from 8 matches. Meanwhile a win for Punjab will see them collect only their fourth win of the season.

Punjab were dealt a big blow ahead of their match against DC, as skipper KL Rahul will be unavailable as he was hospitalised due to appendicitis and will undergo an operation.

