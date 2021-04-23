IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Match 17 Highlights: Fifty-up Rahul, Gayle guide Punjab Kings to 9 wicket win

PBKS bowlers restricted MI to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-run knock and Suryakumar Yadav's 33. For Punjab, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami picked two scalps each.

In response, Rahul (60 not out off 52 balls) stitched together 53-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal (25 off 20 balls) and, a 78-run stand with Gayle (43 off 35 balls) as Punjab Kings sealed their second win of the season with 9 wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

1

50825

Here is how IPL 2021, Match 17, PBKS vs MI happened:

Auto Refresh Feeds End of the match: After a wonderful knocks from KL Rahul (60*), Chris Gayle (43*) and Mayank Agarwal (25), Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets with 14 balls to spare. FOUR! And it's all over Rahul digs out a yorker from Boult and the edge runs away to the boundary. SIX! This time it's Rahul who hits Boult straight down the ground over long on for the second maximum of the over. SIX! Gayle pulls Boult for his second maximum of the match to take Punjab to within two big hits for a win. PBKS - 115/1 in 17 overs: Rahul gets past fifty and Gayle gets a boundary off Bumrah's third over to take Punjab 17 runs away from the target. FOUR! Gayle helps Bumrah's short delivery towards the deep square leg area for his sixth boundary of the match. 50 up for KL Rahul off 50 balls. PBKS - 108/1 in 16 overs: Krunal Pandya concedes 9 runs from his third over as umpires signal for the fourth time out. Punjab need 24 runs to win from 24 balls. FOUR! Gayle finds a boundary off Krunal after some sloppy fielding by Bumrah at deep square leg. 100 up for Punjab Kings in the 16th over and they still need 32 runs to win from 26 balls. Review for stumping of Rahul, but the Punjab skipper survives despite some quick glovework from De Kock as his foot is grounded when the bails are dislodged. PBKS - 99/1 in 15 overs: Despite conceding a six early in the over, a new ball helps Jayant Yadav find turn as he bowls four dots on the spin. SIX! Gayle hits jayant Yadav into second tier for his first maximum of the match. PBKS need 33 off 34 balls to win. PBKS - 93/1 in 14 overs: Pollard concedes 11 runs in his first over thanks to a maximum by Rahul. Punjab need 39 off 36 balls to win. SIX! Rahul welcomes Pollard into the attack with a maximum as he closes in on a fifty. PBKS - 82/1 in 13 overs: Gayle finally breaks free as he gets two boundaries of Jayant Yadav's third over, which goes for 12 runs. FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Gayle, who cuts loose against Jayant Yadav. PBKS - 81/1 in 12.4 overs. PBKS - 70/1 in 12 overs: Chahar ends with a slightly costly over as he concedes a boundary and ends with figures of 1 for 19. FOUR! Gayle breaks the shackles as he helps a rare wayward delivery by Rahul Chahar towards fine leg for his first boundary. PBKS - 63/1 in 11 overs: Another tight over from Jayant Yadav as he concedes just a single and applies the brakes on Punjab scoring. PBKS - 62/1 in 10 overs: Chahar concedes just five singles in his third over as the boundaries dry up for Punjab, who still need 70 runs to win from 60 balls. PBKS - 57/1 in 9 overs: Excellent follow up over Jayant Yadav as he concedes just a single and keeps Chris Gayle quiet in his first over of the match. Meanwhile, the umpire has signalled for the third time-out of the match. PBKS - 56/1 in 8 overs: Rahul Chahar breaks the opening stand and concedes just 4 runs from his second over as Chris Gayle joins Rahul to continue Punjab's run chase. WICKET! Rahul Chahar gets the breakthrough as he removes Mayank Agarwal for 25 caught at long on by Suryakumar Yadav. PBKS - 53/1 in 7.2 overs. PBKS - 52/0 in 7 overs: Krunal Pandya concedes 7 runs from his second over as Punjab get past fifty without loss. FOUR! And it's 50 up for Punjab as Mayank sweeps Krunal for a boundary. PBKS - 46/0 in 6 overs: Despite conceding a boundary early in the over, Bumrah pulls things back as he concedes just 6 runs from his second over. FOUR! Mayank steers Bumrah past short third man for a boundary. PBKS - 40/0 in 5 overs: Rahul Chahar causes trouble and nearly pulls off a splendid catch. In the end, he concedes 3 runs from his first over. PBKS - 37/0 in 4 overs: After a tight first over, Boult concedes 12 runs in his second over. FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Mayank as he cuts Boult for two fours in a row. And the second is a no ball. PBKS - 25/0 in 3 overs: Bumrah concedes 9 runs from his first over as Punjab get off to a good start in the run chase. SIX! KL Rahul gets his first maximum of the match and 200th six in T20 cricket as he pulls Bumrah over fine leg. PBKS - 24/0 in 2.5 overs. PBKS - 16/0 in 2 overs: An expensive start from Krunal Pandya as he concedes 15 runs from his first over, which included two fours and one six. SIX! Mayank Agarwal hits Krunal Pandya inside out over covers for the first maximum of the run chase. PBKS - 16/0 in 2 overs. FOUR! FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Rahul as he pulls Krunal over mid wicket for the second boundary of the over. FOUR! KL Rahul cuts Krunal Pandya for the first boundary of the innings. PBKS - 1/0 in 1 over: Excellent start from Trent Boult as he concedes just a single, which also was a close call for run out of KL Rahul. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal begin Punjab Kings run chase, while Trent Boult takes the new ball for Mumbai Indians. End of the innings: After a very slow start, Rohit Sharma (63), Suryakumar Yadav (33) and late burst by Kieron Pollard takes Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in 20 overs. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each. MI - 131/6 in 20 overs: Shami ends well as he concedes just 6 runs in his final over, ending with figures of 2 for 21. WICKET! Shami strikes again as he gets rid off Krunal Pandya for 3 after a superb catch by Pooran at deep covers. MI - 130/6 in 19.5 overs. MI - 125/5 in 19 overs: Despite conceding a six, Arshdeep ends the over conceding 11 runs and picking up a wicket as Krunal Pandya replaces his brother Hardik in the middle. WICKET! Arshdeep Singh dismisses Hardik Pandya for 1. MI - 122/5 in 18.4 overs. SIX! Pollard deposits Arshdeep into the stands as he gets his first maximum of the match. MI - 114/4 in 18 overs: Shami concedes 3 runs and gets the important wicket of Rohit Sharma in his third over. WICKET! Shami strikes as Rohit departs for 63 as he holes out to Fabian Allen at deep square leg. MI - 111/3 in 17 overs: Ravi Bishnoi breaks the 79 run stand between Rohit and SKY as he gets the latter. The leggie ends with figures of 2 for 21 as Pollard joins Rohit in the middle for the last three overs. WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi strikes again as he removes Suryakumar, caught by Chris Gayle at short third man for 33. MI - 105/3 in 16.1 overs. MI - 105/2 in 16 overs: Shami concedes 7 runs in his second over. FOUR! And it takes Mumbai past 100 in the 16th over as SKY lofts Shami towards long on for his fourth boundary. MI - 98/2 in 15 overs: Allen continues being on the expensive side as he concedes 10 runs including a boundary by Rohit in his third over. MI - 88/2 in 14 overs: Rohit and Suryakumar look to up the ante as they get two boundaries in the fourteenth. ravi Bishnoi concedes 12 runs from his 3rd over as umpire signals for time-out. FOUR! And it's 50 up for Rohit Sharma. MI - 76/2 in 13 overs: Mumbai seem to be slowly finding their range as Rohit and Suryakumar bring up the 50 partnership off 35 balls. Arshdeep bowls a 10 run over. SIX! Suryakumar gets into the act this time as he hits Arshdeep Singh inside out for his first maximum of the match. Mi - 72/2 in 12.2 overs. MI - 66/2 in 12 overs: Hooda concedes 10 runs including a maximum from his third over. SIX! Rohit gets his second maximum and closes in on a half century as he hits Hooda over deep mid-wicket. MI - 64/2 in 11.2 overs. MI - 56/2 in 11 overs: Suryakumar Yadav finds his first boundary as Arshdeep Singh concedes 7 runs from his first over. MI - 49/2 in 10 overs: Allen resumes play after the strategic break with another costly over as he concedes 10 runs from it. SIX! Rohit Sharma capitalises on rare bad ball being bowled by Allen and hits it out of the park for the first maximum of the match. MI - 39/2 in 9 overs: Ravi Bishnoi bowls another tidy over as he keeps the scoring down to 2. And the umpires have signalled for the first time out with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar unbeaten on 28 and 2 respectively. MI - 37/2 in 8 overs: Fabian Allen starts off with an expensive over as Punjab let go off the strangle hold as Rohit scores two boundaries in the over. Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit Sharma as he steers Fabian Allen for two consecutive fours. MI - 26/2 in 7 overs: Ravi Bishnoi plays his first match and strikes in his first over to get rid off Ishan Kishan as Suryakumar Yadav joins Rohit in the middle. WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi strikes in his very first over of IPL 2021 as he gets rid off a struggling Ishan Kishan caught behind for 6. MI - 26/2 in 7 overs. MI - 21/1 in 6 overs: Shami bowls the last over of the powerplay and concedes 4 runs from the over. And it's the lowest powerplay score this year in IPL. MI - 17/1 in 5 overs: Henriques quiet over ends with a boundary from the bat of Rohit and the Aussie all-rounder concedes 5 runs from his third over. MI - 12/1 in 4 overs: Hooda follows up his tight first over with another as he concedes just two singles from it. MI - 10/1 in 3 overs: Henriques bowls another tight over as he concedes just 3 runs in his second of the match. MI - 7/1 in 2 overs: Hooda gets a wicket and concedes 3 runs from his first over as Ishan Kishan joins his skipper Rohit in the middle. WICKET! Deepak Hooda draws first blood as he gets rid off Quinton de Kock caught at mid on by Henriques for 3. MI - 7/1 in 2 overs. MI - 4/0 in 1 over: An eventful start to the match as Rohit Sharma survives a run out and then calls for a successful review to over turn an onfield decision. Good start by Henriques as he concedes 4 runs. Rohit Sharma has been given out caught behind, but he straight way reviews. And the review is successful NOT OUT. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock open the batting for Mumbai Indians, while Moises Henriques takes the new ball for Punjab Kings. The players are making their way out into the middle starting with the Punjab Kings, who are in a huddle. Everyone surprised by Rahul's decision to bowl first on this wicket. Will it pay off for Punjab? Let's wait and watch. Here is Mumbai Indians' playing XI: Rohit Sharma(captain), Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. Here is how the Punjab Kings line-up: KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. As for team news, Punjab make one change as Murugan Ashwin makes way for Ravi Bishnoi, while Mumbai remain unchanged from their last match. Rohit Sharma calls heads and its come up tails. KL Rahul wins the toss and opts to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. It's time for the toss in Chennai as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way out into the middle. Pitch Report: Matthew Hayden reckons the Chepauk wicket has been consistently dry and will turn. The former Aussie star feels the wicket will be extremely slow and challenging to play on. Has BOOM 💥 already marked his areas on the pitch? 🤔🤔#VIVOIPL #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/KfcPbdC7Br — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 Mumbai, on the other hand, will look to stick to the same 11 that played Delhi Capitals as Jayant Yadav is expected to keep his place in the side for their last match of IPL 2021 in Chennai. Time for one last सूर्या ची बैठक in Chepauk! 🔥💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/CL6qQJncvb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2021 Punjab will definitely be thinking about making changes to their line-up. But, who misses out from the overseas players? Will Nicholas Pooran or Chris Gayle get the axe? Will they bring in a Mandeep Singh or Ravi Bishnoi? All that will be clear at the toss, which is scheduled for 7.00 PM IST. In the first five matches played in Chennai this season, teams batting first have won on four occasions. However, the last two matches have seen successful chases. Plus with the dew factor also coming into play, captains may opt to bowl first at the toss, which is just an hour away now. In the 26 encounters between them, Mumbai Indians have won 14 while Punjab Kings have won 12 with their most recent meeting ending in a super over after some brilliant death bowling display. Punjab have registered two of the lowest scores of this season with 108 vs CSK and 120 vs SRH. But, in both matches while the powerful top order failed to deliver, one man stood firm to at least get them to three figures. And that's Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan. Will we see more fireworks from him today on his home pitch? .@PunjabKingsIPL's Shahrukh Khan scored an impressive 4⃣7⃣ off 3⃣6⃣ balls against #CSK. 👍 👍



Will the big-hitter set the stage on fire when #PBKS take on #MI tonight in Chennai? 🤔 🤔 #VIVOIPL



Let's revisit that stroke-filled knock as we gear up for the #PBKSvMI clash 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 Rest of the batting flopped, but skipper Rohit played without fear during defeat to Delhi Capitals and is due a big innings. Will he build on his batting knock from the previous match? .@ImRo45 scored a brisk 4⃣4⃣ off 3⃣0⃣ balls, with the help of 3⃣ fours & as many sixes in #MI's last game against #DC. 👌 👌



Will the @mipaltan skipper go big tonight against #PBKS ❓ #VIVOIPL



As we get ready for #PBKSvMI clash, let's re-watch HITMAN's 44-run knock 🎥 👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2021 While Rahul's PBKS suffered a batting collapse on Wednesday (April 21), Rohit's MI also surprisingly suffered similar consequence a day earlier on Tuesday (April 20). So, both teams will look to bat sensibly when they take the field today. Both Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will look to rebound from defeats on yet another possible slow surface. Hello all and welcome to mykhel's live score and updates of Match 17 of IPL 2021 in which Punjab Kings clash with Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.