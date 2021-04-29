IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News – Punjab Kings
Although they lost their last match, PBKS are expected to field the same 11 bar any injury. Chris Jordan performed well with the bat and had decent outing with the ball as well. So, the England all-rounder is expected to keep his place, while his compatriot and world's number one T20 batsman Dawid Malan may be included at the expense of either Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. But, they may persist with the West Indian duo for another match.
2. Team News – Royal Challengers Bangalore
Australian duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggelejin joined the bio-bubble as replacement for Richardson, but RCB are likely to stick to same 11 from their last match bar any injury, meaning Daniel Sams and Rajat Patidar will keep their place. Indian pacer Navdeep Saini may have to wait a little longer for his first appearance this season.
3. Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs RCB
PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
RCB XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameison, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
4. Dream11 Team Prediction for PBKS vs RCB
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan
Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jameison
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj
Captain: AB de Villiers
Vice-captain: KL Rahul