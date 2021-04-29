IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

While sixth-placed KL Rahul-led PBKS come into the contest on the back of a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders, second-placed Virat Kohli's RCB are fresh of a narrow win against Delhi Capitals.

PBKS, who opened their campaign with a win against Rajasthan Royals, arrested a three match losing streak - to Chennai Super Kings, DC and SRH - with a victory over Mumbai Indians. But Rahul's side lost to KKR in their most recent outing in IPL 2021 and have won just two of their 6 matches so far this season.

RCB, on the other hand, bounced back from a demoralising loss to CSK with a thrilling win over DC in their last outing in IPL 2021. Kohli's men have won five of 6 games, having secured wins against KKR, DC, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and RR.

In the head-to-head battle, Punjab hold a slight edge with 14 wins as opposed to RCB's 12 in the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL with Rahul-led side doing the double over Kohli's brigade during last season in UAE.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of PBKS vs RCB 2021:

1. Team News – Punjab Kings Although they lost their last match, PBKS are expected to field the same 11 bar any injury. Chris Jordan performed well with the bat and had decent outing with the ball as well. So, the England all-rounder is expected to keep his place, while his compatriot and world's number one T20 batsman Dawid Malan may be included at the expense of either Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran. But, they may persist with the West Indian duo for another match. 2. Team News – Royal Challengers Bangalore Australian duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggelejin joined the bio-bubble as replacement for Richardson, but RCB are likely to stick to same 11 from their last match bar any injury, meaning Daniel Sams and Rajat Patidar will keep their place. Indian pacer Navdeep Saini may have to wait a little longer for his first appearance this season. 3. Probable Playing 11s for PBKS vs RCB PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen/Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh RCB XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameison, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal 4. Dream11 Team Prediction for PBKS vs RCB Batsmen: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jameison Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj Captain: AB de Villiers Vice-captain: KL Rahul