IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Match 26 Live Updates: Punjab begin innings after Bangalore opt to bowl first

Ahmedabad, April 30: Punjab Kings clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 26 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (April 30).
KL Rahul-led PBKS head into today's contest on the back of their fourth defeat of the season, while Virat Kohli's RCB claimed their fifth victory of the campaign in their last outing in IPL 2021.
While RCB claimed a narrow 1-run win against Delhi Capitals, PBKS suffered a 6-wickets loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli's men bounced back from a lone defeat against Chennai Super Kings and Rahul's side couldn't carry the winning momentum after beating Mumbai Indians.
Here myKhel brings you the live score and updates of IPL 2021, Match 26, PBKS vs RCB:
KL Rahul takes strike for Punjab Kings, while Daniel Sams takes the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
And it's not Chris Gayle who is opening along with KL Rahul. It's Prabsimran Singh who is opening for PBKS.
The players are making their way out into the middle for the start of play.
With Mayank Agarwal out due to illness, Chris Gayle will return to his opening spot along side KL Rahul. Will the pair get their team off to good start? The powerplay is crucial is what Simon Doull said at the pitch report.
Here is how PBKS line-up: KL Rahul(captain), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.
Here's how we are lined-up to take on #RCB 📃#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/QdzwF9gY7d— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
Here is RCB's Playing XI: Virat Kohli(captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain Kohli has won the toss and we will be bowling first. 👊🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2021
Just the ☝🏻 change for tonight. Shahbaz comes in for Washi. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB #StayHomeStaySafe #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/riMSyqAMyL
As for team news, RCB have made one change with Shahbaz Ahmed returning to the team to replace Washington Sundar, while PBKS have made three changes with Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Agarwal making way for Riley Meredith, Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings.
Winning the toss and chasing has been the trend in most of the games this season. Will that continue event tonight? Let's find out at the toss, which is just half an hour away.
In the three matches played so far at the Narendra Modi Stadium, teams have preferred to chase and have been successful two times. The one time a team defended a score was RCB against Delhi Capitals by just 1 run.
He hasn't been at his best this season as yet, will Yuzvendra Chahal finally join the party when he takes on Gayle and co?
The hustle before the tussle. 👊🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2021
Did you know: Yuzi’s best bowling figures of 4️⃣/2️⃣5️⃣(3) came against tonight’s opponents. 🔥 @yuzi_chahal#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/izsKjGLBYL
The last time these two sides met, a familiar face came back to haunt RCB as Chris Gayle, who spent a few seasons with the Bangalore franchise, scored a match-winning knock along side Karnataka duo Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Will we see another Gayle storm in Ahmedabad today?
The only rule of this royal clash is that there are no rules ⚔️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/kHRTl54aMI— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
He may have not delivered in their last match, but Punjab Kings will once again depend on their skipper KL Rahul to lead from the front like he did against Mumbai Indians.
.@klrahul11 played a captain’s knock of 6️⃣0️⃣* off 5️⃣2️⃣ balls to get #PBKS over the line against #MI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2021
Can the skipper lead from the tonight again for @punjabkingsipl against #RCB? #VIVOIPL
As we gear up for the #PBKSvRCB clash tonight, let's revisit his half century 🎥 👇
In RCB's most recent outing in IPL 2021, it was AB de Villiers who set the stage on fire with a brilliant fifty. Will we see more fireworks from Mr.360 today?
.@ABdeVilliers17 scored a quickfire 7️⃣5️⃣ off just 4️⃣2️⃣ deliveries against #DelhiCapitals 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2021
Will Mr. 360 once again come to the party tonight for @RCBTweets? #VIVOIPL
As we gear up for #PBKSvRCB, let's relive ABD’s special innings 🎥 👇
In the head-to-head battles, the Punjab franchise has beaten the Bangalore side in 14 out of 26 fixtures with PBKS also doing the double over RCB in IPL 2021 in UAE.
KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will look to get back to winnings ways and get into the top four race, while Virat Kohli's RCB will look to maintain a winning run and reclaim the top spot.
Good evening and welcome to myKhel's live score and updates of Match 26 of IPL 2021 as Punjab Kings lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both teams will aim for wins as RCB look to claim the top spot in the standings, while PBKS look to climb the standings from the sixth spot, having won just two of six games so far this season.
