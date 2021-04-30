IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Match 26 Live Updates: Punjab begin innings after Bangalore opt to bowl first

KL Rahul-led PBKS head into today's contest on the back of their fourth defeat of the season, while Virat Kohli's RCB claimed their fifth victory of the campaign in their last outing in IPL 2021.

While RCB claimed a narrow 1-run win against Delhi Capitals, PBKS suffered a 6-wickets loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli's men bounced back from a lone defeat against Chennai Super Kings and Rahul's side couldn't carry the winning momentum after beating Mumbai Indians.

Both teams will aim for wins as RCB look to claim the top spot in the standings, while PBKS look to climb the standings from the sixth spot, having won just two of six games so far this season.