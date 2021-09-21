Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR: Former cricketers, fans disappointed as Gayle dropped on his birthday

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Universe Boss Chris Gayle turned 42 on Tuesday, the day Punjab Kings resumed their IPL 2021 campaign. But in a surprising boy the birthday was left out of Punjab's playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals.

Much to the disappointment of fans and experts, after electing to field first against the Royals, Punjab skipper KL Rahul said Gayle was dropped from the playing XI as South Africa batsman Aiden Markram will come in at No. 3, with Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and Adil Rashid, the other overseas players in the line-up.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 32: Toss Report, Playing XI: Punjab Kings elect to bowl first against RoyalsIPL 2021: PBKS vs RR, Match 32: Toss Report, Playing XI: Punjab Kings elect to bowl first against Royals

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports said the decision to drop Gayle made zero sense. Speaking on Star Sports after the toss of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, Gavaskar said, "I am absolutely astonished that Chris Gayle is not playing today. The four overseas players picked can win the game, but the fact remains that on his birthday you are leaving one of the stellar players of T20. You name it, every single T20 league he has dominated. And to drop him on his birthday - it makes zero sense."

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was also left shocked at the decision to leave Gayle out, especially on his birthday. Speaking on Star Sports, KP said, "There will be questions asked. I don't understand why you would leave Chris Gayle out on his birthday. If there's one game you were going to play, it was this one. I can't understand the thinking at all!"

Both skipper Rahul and coach Anil Kumble bore the brunt of the decision as social media users criticised the duo for dropping Gayle.

Here's how Twitteratti reacted to the Universe Boss being dropped on his birthday:

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 32 September 21 2021, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 20:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments