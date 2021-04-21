Cricket
IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul completes 5,000 runs in T20s

By

Bengaluru, April 21: Punjab Kings captain and opener KL Rahul completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket during Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (2021) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).

Rahul, who won the toss and took first use of the wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, became the second fastest man to 5000 T20 runs, behind PBKS team-mate and West Indian great Chris Gayle.

Coming into the game, Rahul needed just a run to reach the milestone and he accomplished it in the very first ball of the match bowled by off-spinner Abhishek Sharma.

PBKS vs SRH Stats preview: Rahul, Warner and Pandey close in on milestones

But the Karnataka opener could not play a big innings as he was caught by Kedhar Jadhav, making his SRH debut off Bhuvenshwar Kumar's bowling.

Rahul achieved the feat in his 143rd innings while Gayle did it in his 132nd innings.

However, Rahul did it one match ahead of Australian Shaun Marsh, who took 144 innings to score 5,000 T20 runs.

Mixed fortune for Henriques

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques added one record to his name, while he missed out on another. Heading into the match, Henriques needed 31 runs to reach the 1,000-run mark in IPL. But falling for 14 off 17, Henriques will have to wait to reach that milestone.

But while he missed out on the IPL milestone, he reached another milestone in T20 cricket. The Australian cricketer crossed 4000 runs in T20 cricket. Needing just 9 runs to reach the 4000-mark, Henriques crossed the milestone during Punjab’s game against Sunrisers.

Rahul-led PBKS came into the match on the back of one win in three, while their opponents David Warner's SRH head into the contest on the back of hat-trick of defeats.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Toss Report: Punjab wins toss, bats first

Both teams occupy the final two spots in the IPL 2021 standings as it stands.

The Punjab Kings will be looking to register a win and get to four points and get a move on from the bottom half of the table.

IPL POINTS TABLE

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have an even stiffer task at hand -- registering their first win of the IPL 2021.

A cracker of a contest is in the offing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Match 14 April 21 2021, 03:30 PM
Punjab
Hyderabad
KL Rahul reaches 5,000 runs in T20s
Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
