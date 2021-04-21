IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Highlights: Bairstow, Khaleel shine as Sunrisers defeat Punjab by 9 wickets

Opting to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed, produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle out Punjab Kings for a below-par 120.

In response, Sunrisers skipper David Warner and Bairstow (63 off 56 balls) shared a 73-run stand for the first wicket to take their team across the line with 8 balls to spare.

While Khaleel ended with impressive figures of 3 for 21, young Abhishek Sharma (2/24) took two wickets. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) picked a wicket each to bowl out Punjab in 19.4 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarawal, who was dropped on 0 in the very first over by Rashid, were the top scorers. Both players scored 22 each.

In Sunrisers run chase, Warner scored a run-a-ball 37 to get his side off to a good start and in the end Williamson (16 off 19 balls partnered Bairstow for a 48 run stand to guide their team to the first victory of the campaign. For PBKS, Fabian Allen was the lone wicket-taker.

