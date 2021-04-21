IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Match 14 Highlights: Bairstow, Khaleel shine as Sunrisers defeat Punjab by 9 wickets

Chennai, April 21: After a combined bowling effort, Jonny Bairstow scored a fighting half century to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 9-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Match 14 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).
Opting to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed, produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle out Punjab Kings for a below-par 120.
In response, Sunrisers skipper David Warner and Bairstow (63 off 56 balls) shared a 73-run stand for the first wicket to take their team across the line with 8 balls to spare.
While Khaleel ended with impressive figures of 3 for 21, young Abhishek Sharma (2/24) took two wickets. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) picked a wicket each to bowl out Punjab in 19.4 overs.
For Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarawal, who was dropped on 0 in the very first over by Rashid, were the top scorers. Both players scored 22 each.
In Sunrisers run chase, Warner scored a run-a-ball 37 to get his side off to a good start and in the end Williamson (16 off 19 balls partnered Bairstow for a 48 run stand to guide their team to the first victory of the campaign. For PBKS, Fabian Allen was the lone wicket-taker.
End of the match: Jonny Bairstow's half century and Khaleel Ahmed's 3 for 21 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad seal their first win of IPL 2021 as they defeat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets.
And it's all over as Arshdeep bowls a wide to end the match in Sunrisers' favour.
SIX! Bairstow doesn't want to wait for the final over as he pulls Arshdeep into the stands for a maximum.
SRH - 111/1 in 18 overs: A productive for Sunrisers as Bairstow gets them close to the target with 7 runs from Hooda's final over.
FOUR! Bairstow moves on to 51 with a boundary as he pulls Hooda towards square leg.
SRH - 104/1 in 17 overs: A four run over from Ashwin leaves Hyderabad with 17 to get off 18 balls.
SRH - 100/1 in 16 overs: Arshdeep concedes 5 runs as Sunrisers slowly close in on the target and should get there with 9 wickets in hand. But, a wicket now may change the situation.
SRH - 95/1 in 15 overs: Allen ends his quota of 4 overs with figures of 1 for 22. Sunrisers need another 26 runs to win from 30 balls.
SRH - 91/1 in 14 overs: 4 runs come from Hooda's third over as Sunrisers close in on win and the umpires signal for the final time-out.
SRH - 87/1 in 13 overs: Although they are not finding the boundaries, Bairstow and Williamson continue to look for runs as they score 7 runs off Allen's third over. Sunrisers need 35 runs to win from 42 balls.
SRH - 80/1 in 12 overs: Murugan Ashwin fails to keep the pressure on as Bairstow and Williamson keep themselves busy to get 7 runs from the over.
SRH - 73/1 in 11 overs: A wicket-maiden from Fabian Allen gives Punjab a faintest of hopes as Kane Williams walks out to replace Warner.
WICKET! Allen strikes as Warner departs for 37 trying to slog the West Indian, but finds Mayank at deep mid-wicket. SRH - 73/1 in 10.1 overs.
At the half way stage, SRH reach 73/0 in 10 overs and need 48 runs to win from 60 balls with Warner and Bairstow unbeaten on 37 and 32 respectively.
SIX! Warner comes down the track and hits Hooda inside out for a maximum.
SRH - 64/0 in 9 overs: Ashwin once again concedes6 runs from his over.
SRH - 58/0 in 8 overs: Deepak Hooda bowls a good tight over as he keeps Warner quiet.
SRH - 56/0 in 7 overs: Warner and Bairstow do a lot of running as Murugan Ashwin concedes 6 runs from the over.
Murugan Ashwin is introduced into the attack as Rahul looks to break the SRH opening stand.
At the end of powerplay, Sunrisers reach 50/0 in 6 overs with Warner and Bairstow unbeaten on 22 and 26 respectively as Arshdeep concedes 10 runs from his second over.
FOUR! Warner sweeps Arshdeep for his third boundary of the match.
SRH - 40/0 in 5 overs: Bairstow looks in good touch as Henriques concedes 7 runs from his first over.
SIX! Bairstow deposits a short ball from Henriques into the stands for his second maximum.
SRH - 33/0 in 4 overs: After openers get off to good start Arshdeep bowls a tight over as he concedes just 6 runs from it.
FOUR! Another boundary to end the over as Warner cuts Shami past the diving Hooda at the deep point. SRH - 27/0 in 3 overs.
FOUR! Bairstow pulls Shami to score his third boundary of the match.
SIX! Bairstow hits Allen over long on for the first maximum of the Hyderabad innings. SRH - 17/0 in 2 overs.
FOUR! Bairstow wlecomes Fabian Allen into IPL 2021 with a lofted shot for a boundary.
SRH - 6/0 in 1 over: Warner and Bairstow off to steady start as Shami concedes six runs in his first over despite conceding a boundary.
FOUR! Warner off the mark with a boundary as he drives Shami through the covers.
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's run chase, while Mohammed Shami takes the new ball for Punjab Kings.
The Punjab players make their way out into the middle to start the second innings.
This may be a low score, but Punjab Kings managed to defend a similar score when they beat SRH by 12 runs despite setting a target of 127 with Arshdeep Singh being the star. Can the left arm pacer repeat his heroics?
End of the innings: Sensational bowling effort by Sunrisers Hyderabad led by Khaleel Ahmed's 3 for 21 restricts Punjab Kings to 120 all out in 19.4 overs.
WICKET! Shami is run out for 3 as PBKS are bundled out for 120 in 19.4 overs.
Review for run out as Shami hurries back for the second.
WICKET! Kaul gets his first scalp of the evening as he gets rid off Murugan Ashwin caught behind for 9. PBKS - 114/9 in 19.1 overs.
PBKS - 114/8 in 19 overs: Excellent stuff from Khaleel Ahmed as he ends with figures of 3 for 21 in 4 overs. How much more will Shami and Ashwin add?
WICKET! Khaleel gets his third of the evening as he gets rid off Shahrukh, who holes out to Abhishek Sharma at deep mid-wicket for 22. PBKS - 110/8 in 18.1 overs.
PBKS - 110/7 in 18 overs: Siddarth Kaul has been the lone expensive bowler for Sunrisers as he gives away 10 runs from his 3rd over.
FOUR! Murugan Ashwin gets a lucky boundary as he slashes hard and his edge flies to the third man fence.
PBKS - 102/7 in 17 overs: Khaleel returns for his final spell of the match and gets rid off Fabian Allen as Shahrukh is joined by Murugan Ashwin in the middle.
WICKET! Khaleel strikes again as he gets rid off Allen for 6 after a good diving catch by Warner at extra cover. PBKS - 101/7 in 16.4 overs.
100 up for PBKS in the 17th over with Shahrukh Khan and Fabin Allen in the middle.
At the second time out, PBKS reach 98/6 in 16 overs as Rashid completes his quota of 4 overs, ending with figures of 1 for 17.
PBKS - 94/6 in 15 overs: 10 runs come from Siddarth Kaul's second over as the pacer pays the price for over-stepping.
SIX! Shahrukh Khan hits Kaul for his second maximum of the match.
PBKS - 84/6 in 14 overs: Abhishek was hit for a six in the over, but the youngster didn't stop giving the ball some air and succeeded with the scalp of Henriques as Fabian Allen joined Shahrukh in the middle.
WICKET! Abhishek deceives Henriques with the flight and gets him stumped for 14. PBKS - 82/6 in 13.4 overs.
SIX! Finally a boundary after a while as Shahrukh Khan slog sweeps Abhishek Sharma over the square leg boundary.
PBKS - 75/5 in 13 overs: Rashid finds turn and beats not only the batsman as Jonny bairstow also fails to read the deliveries. While 4 runs came of the bat, 5 runs came via byes in that over.
PBKS - 66/5 in 12 overs: Abhishek Sharma struck in the over and got the wicket of Hooda, who could've been dangerous in the death overs. Shahrukh Khan joined Henriques in the middle as PBKS look to get a competitive total.
WICKET! Abhishek Sharma strikes as he traps Hooda in front of the stumps for 13. PBKS - 63/5 in 11.3 overs.
Hooda takes a Review for LBW after he's being given out on field.
PBKS - 60/4 in 11 overs: Despite conceding a boundary Rashid gives away just 7 runs from his second over and has a verbal exchange with Hooda to end the over.
FOUR! Hooda reverse sweeps Rashid to score his second boundary of the match.
At the half-way stage of the first innings, PBKS reach 53/4 in 10 overs with Hooda (8*) and Henriques (4*) in the middle.
50 up for PBKS in the 10th over as Warner brings back Abhishek Sharma into the attack.
PBKS - 47/4 in 9 overs: Rashid Khan with an excellent first over as he gets Chris Gayle and concedes just 2 runs.
At the first time out, SRH are clearly on top and Deepak Hooda is lucky to be out there and is joined by Moises Henriques as Punjab Kings crawl to 47/4 in 8.4 overs.
WICKET! Rashid Khan gets his man as he traps Chris Gayle in front of the stumps for 15. PBKS -47/4 in 8.4 overs and umpires call for time-out.
PBKS - 45/3 in 8 overs: Unlucky Pooran couldn't get to face a ball, but it's once again tight bowling from Hyderabad bowlers as Vijay Shankar also concedes just 6 runs from his first over.
FOUR! Chance for a catch and the fielder at fine leg misses the ball to gift a lucky boundary to new man in Deepak Hooda.
WICKET! Pooran is run out for a duck without facing a ball after brilliant work from Warner at covers. PBKS - 39/3 in 7.1 overs.
WICKET! Khaleel strikes as he gets rid off Mayank Agarwal for 22 caught by Rashid Khan at short mid-wicket. PBKS - 39/2 in 7 overs.
There's a check for clean catch as Mayank is caught by Rashid Khan at short mid-wicket.
FOUR! Khaleel sprays one down the leg and Gayle flicks it for his second boundary of the match.
Warner has once again made a change as he brings back Khaleel Ahmed into the attack.
At the end of powerplay, PBKS reach 32/1 in 6 overs with Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 7 and 21 respectively.
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar finds the edge of Mayank, but the ball goes through the vacant slip area for a lucky boundary.
PBKS - 26/1 in 5 overs: Siddarth Kaul keeps things tight. Despite conceding a boundary, the pacer goes for 7 runs from his first over.
FOUR! Gayle hits Kaul over mid on for his first boundary of the match.
Warner makes another bowling change as he brings Siddarth Kaul into the attack.
PBKS - 19/1 in 4 overs: Bhuvneshwar gets the breakthrough as Sunrisers continue to make Punjab struggle for runs. The Indian pacer concedes 4 runs in his second over.
Chris Gayle is the new man in for Punjab. Will he and Mayank take PBKS to a decent score in powerplay?
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar strikes as he removes KL Rahul for 4 caught by Jadhav at short mid wicket. PBKS - 15/1 in 3.1 overs.
PBKS - 15/0 in 3 overs: Despite conceding a boundary, Khaleel pulls things back as he gives away just 6 runs from the over.
FOUR! Mayank Agarwal cuts Khaleel through point for the first boundary of the match. PBKS - 13/0 in 2.2 overs.
Just the one over from Abhishek as Khaleel Ahmed replaces him.
And it's yet another tight over from SRH as Bhuvneshwar concedes just 6 runs from it. PBKS - 9/0 in 2 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar shares the new ball with Abhishek for Sunrisers.
DROPPED! Mayank Agarwal is dropped by Rashid Khan at deep mid wicket. However, it was tough chance as he had to cover some distance to get to the ball. PBKS - 3/0 in 1 over.
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul open the Punjab Kings' innings after opting to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will start the proceedings with spin as Abhishek Sharma takes the new ball.
Chasing milestones in the match are Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who is one run short of 5000 runs in T20 cricket, while SRH skipper David Warner is also closing in on records.
Kane Williamson's return will be a big boost for SRH today, but will the Hyderabad side restrict Punjab to a score that can be chase on the Chepauk wicket?
Here is how Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.
Here is Punjab Kings playing XI: KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
As for team news, Punjab Kings make three changes with Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena making way for Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin. Sunrisers, meanhwile, have also made three changes with Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman being replaced by Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav and Siddarth Kaul.
KL Rahul flips the coin and heads is the call from Warner, but comes down tails. Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It's time for the toss as David Warner and KL Rahul make their way into the middle.
Some early team news from PBKS camp as Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen are handed their caps, while Kedhar Jadhav is all set to make his SRH debut.
Pitch Report: Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik say the wicket is quite dark and pretty dry as well. Karthik also adds that it's the same pitch that was used for the SRH-RCB game, where there was plenty of turn available. And in the end he says it's a bat-first pitch as he advises to bat sensibly and post a decent total on the board.
Win the toss and put runs on the board has been the trend in Chennai, but last match saw Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians and chase the target. Will that play on the minds of the captain?
Will Punjab Kings also look to their bench as they've failed to win their last last two matches? Will Chris Jordan or Moises Henriques get a look in? We'll find out about that soon at the toss, which is less than 20 minutes away.
The Sunrisers have got their team combinations wrong on all three occasions and will look rectify that. But, who will make the 11 for today's match?
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have faltered with the bat for the last three games, will hope their skipper Warner, leads from the front along side the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey.
Punjab Kings will hope their opening pair will give them a good start whether they're chasing or bat first as that will boost their chances on this wicket.
In the head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have won in 11 of their 16 meetings with the Punjab franchise. So, Rahul and Co will look to improve that record today.
The last time these two met, SRH suffered a batting collapse as they lost Seven wickets in the space of 14 runs and that allowed PBKS to successfully defend a low score of 126.
Both teams head into today's match on the back of defeats. However, SRH will be more keen to get a win as they have drawn a blank in the wins column so far this season.
This is the second day-game at the venue this season and expect a humid day which means tough work for team fielding first. Batting first, RCB crossed the 200 mark, but that was largely down to the genius of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Will SRH and PBKS be inspired by those knocks?
Hello all, good afternoon and welcome to myKhel's live updates of Match 14 of IPL 2021 as Punjab Kings clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in first game of the midweek double header at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
