IPL 2021: Ponting can't wait to get over to Delhi Capitals, hopes star India trio continue splendid form

While Axar and Ashwin starred with the ball, together picking up 59 wickets against England in the four-match Test series which India won 3-1, wicketkeeper-batsman Pant also had a fruitful outing during the series behind the stumps as well as with the bat, smashing a match-winning hundred in the fourth and final Test.

Following the trio's splendid display in the recently concluded Test series, Ponting hopes that the spin duo has some wickets left to take in the upcoming IPL and also wishes to see Pant replicating his heroics in the cash-rich league slated to begin from April 9.

DC IPL 2021 Time Table: Delhi Capitals Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

"Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make!" Ponting tweeted.

In response to the head coach's tweet, DC told the former Australian captain to not worry about the star trio's form.

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday (March 7) announced the schedule for IPL 14 to be held in India across six venues from April 9. Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

While defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener, Delhi Capitals (DC) open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 in Mumbai.