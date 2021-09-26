IPL 2021: Punjab Kings bowling duo on game plan against Sunrisers Hyderabad

PBKS held their nerve and successfully defended a score 125/7 against SRH, who ended with 120/7 in their allotted 20 overs on Saturday (September 25) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The victory kept the PBKS in contention for a play-off spot as they moved to fifth position also going level with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are all on 8 points, but positions vary due to net run rate.

Bishnoi, who played his first match of the second phase, said he was ready to step up when called on, adding that his plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not concede too many runs when defending a score of 125.

"I did not play the last game but I was ready. I was preparing myself to put in a winning performance for my side whenever I get the chance. This was on my mind, we were defending a low score, I was thinking about bowling wicket-to-wicket and not conceding too many runs," Bishnoi told teammate Arshdeep Singh in a video posted by IPL.

Bishnoi, who returned with figures of 3 for 24, got rid off Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad. The leggie was relieved that PBKS bounced back from the defeat against Rajasthan Royals and secured a win in yet another close contest.

"Everyone was confident even after losing the game against Rajasthan Royals, we wanted to give a good performance. We have lost few close games, but this time we registered a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad," Bishnoi added.

Holder, who recorded figures of 3-19, scored an unbeaten 47, but the all-rounder was unable to score a single boundary against pacer Arshdeep Singh, who revealed how he kept the West Indian from scoring freely in the death overs.

"There is nothing like specialist, I am just feeling nice to do the responsibility the team has entrusted me with. The team has won and it was a nice feeling. I was trying to bowl outside the arc of Jason Holder," Arshdeep told Bishnoi.

Arshdeep, who had claimed a 5-wicket haul against Royals, ended with figures of 1 for 22 in his four overs and the pacer got the wicket of Rashid Khan in the match against Sunrisers.

Punjab Kings, who have won 4 out of their 10 matches in IPL 2021 so far, will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 28).