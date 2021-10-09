IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals Best Playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings

It won't be an easy task because the CSK are past-masters in big matches, evidenced by 13 knockout stage entries and three titles.

So, what kind of playing 11 DC will be opting against CSK in the IPL 2021 qualifier?

Here MyKhel takes a closer look at DC's best possible playing 11.

1. Openers

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan: The right-hand, left-hand combination at the pole position has worked well for DC especially after Shaw returned to the 11 after a short hiatus. Dhawan has score upwards of 500 runs and Shaw over 400. They need to give Delhi a strong start once again.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, who is also the captain and wicketkeeper, Shimron Hetmyer: This middle-order has been a bit iffy in the league phase especially Shreyas and Rishabh. Shreyas has not been at his fluent self since his return from injury, and Rishabh too has been a scratchy. Hetmyer has made a few runs at a blistering strike rate of 170 and the trio will have to pull their weight against CSK.

3. All-rounders

Axar Patel. Ripal Patel/Lalit Yadav: Axar has been in fine fettle with the ball, though he has not got many chances with the bat. Ripal has come in for Lalit but has not made much of an impact so far. Will Delhi bring back Lalit for the important clash? Let's wait and see.

4. Bowlers

R Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. The experienced Ashwin is having a modest IPL 2021 with just 5 wickets from 11 matches. He needs to have a turnaround against the team with which he began the journey in the top league cricket.

Rabada has taken 13 wickets from 13 matches but has not been able to menace the batsmen, and his runs conceding rate has gone past 8. But the South African can make a difference in big moments.

Nortje has played a very good hand taking 9 wickets from 6 matches after missing the whole first leg and he has conceded runs only at a very impressive 5.5. Delhi will be keen for the South African to continue the fine job that he has been doing in IPL 2021 phase 2.