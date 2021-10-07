IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings to face Delhi Capitals on Sunday

The defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night ensured that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will stay put at the third position irrespective of what is happening in the last set of league games to be played over Thursday (October 8) and Friday (October 9).

RCB, who will play Delhi Capitals on Friday in the last league match of the IPL 2021, can have a maximum of 18 points now which is similar to Chennai Super Kings. The Super Kings will face Punjab Kings in their last league match and even if they get defeated in that game, the CSK will remain on 18 points.

But that will not make much difference as the net run rate of CSK is far superior to Bangalore, who will require Chennai to lose against Punjab by a margin larger than 110 runs to overhaul the NRR deficiency and move to the second spot. Improbable to say the least!

In the Qualifier 1, the teams coming 1st and 2nd will face each other and the winner will progress to the final. The loser will end up in the Eliminator and will face the winner of the Qualifier 2, in this case Royal Challengers Bangalore against either Kolkata Knight Riders or Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli the Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain said; ''The intent should always be to get it done as soon as possible. We don't want to stretch things too deep. Devdutt and Maxwell set things up but Maxi's run out was the key moment for us. With AB you're never out of the game, but it's also a case of keeping the guy in the flow on strike.

''Shahbaz I think played a crucial knock at the stage and pulled us back into the game. It's a game of small margins. Things could have gone anywhere and Sunrisers held their nerves to not allow us to get away. Chahal's bowling pretty well now. Looks like he's worked on his bowling with all the time off, and him bowling well is a good sign for the team.''