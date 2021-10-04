IPL 2021: Race to Play--offs: What MI, KKR, RR, PBKS should do to seal 4th knockout berth

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knight Riders are in a relatively more comfortable position than the rest. They now have 12 points from 13 matches and a win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (October 7 will spur them to play-offs irrespective of what happens in other matches. So, the equation is quite simple, win the 14th match enter knockouts. Their superior Net Run Rate will come very handy for them here.

But if they lose to RR, then they will land in the complicated world of mathematical calculations. Here too, the NRR of KKR will come into play and carry them to the play-offs provided MI and RR taste defeat in one of their 2 remaining matches.

2. Mumbai Indians

MI are in danger of missing the play-offs even if they win their remaining two matches because depending on other results the champions can get tied with other teams. The issue here is their inferior net run rate which at the moment stands at -0.453, worst among all the four contenders. Mumbai under Rohit Sharma face Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in their next two matches.

3. Punjab Kings

The Kings under KL Rahul is currently placed at 5th with 10 points with a game to go. But that in no way a reflection of the mess they are in currently. They need to win the remaining match against Chennai Super Kings in a humungous margin to boost the negative run-rate of -0.241 to ensure that they stay ahead if all the other three contenders lose their next matches.

But this is a massive task, simply because their opponent in the 14th match is CSK, a form side of the tournament and even if the Kings win against them, they realistically can't hope for a victory in any massive proportions. In simple words, the Kings need a miracle to qualify for the play-offs.

4. Rajasthan Royals

The Sanju Samon-led side has 10 points from 12 games that means they have 2 matches to get a desired result. The equation for the Royals too is quite simple, they need to win the remaining two matches to have a chance to qualify for the IPL 2021 play-offs. They first need to beat Mumbai Indians, and this result will ensure that one contender, MI, will crash out of the race. And the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders will then transform into a virtual knockout for the play-off berth.

The winner of this match will progress to the knockouts with 14 points. This calculation of course works only if RR beat MI in their previous match, otherwise this will fizzle out as a one-way race with KKR trying to enter the play-offs.