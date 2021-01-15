Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals appoint Mike Fordham as new Group CEO

By Pti
Rajasthan Royals appoint Mike Fordham as new Group CEO
Rajasthan Royals appoint Mike Fordham as new Group CEO

New Delhi, January 15: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Friday (January 15) announced the appointment of Mike Fordham as its Group Chief Executive Officer.

Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said.

He also led the development of The Hundred for the England & Wales Cricket Board, it added.

RR also said that its lead investor, Emerging Media IPL Limited (EMIPL), has increased its shareholding to over 50 percent in the IPL franchise.

EMIPL, which is completely owned and controlled by Manoj Badale, has successfully concluded an equity fundraise for this purpose, the release said.

"Investors are now recognising the value of sports franchises. EMIPL's increased ownership of the franchise and expanded network of US-based, value-add investors presents an exciting opportunity to drive the growth of both the Rajasthan Royals and the IPL," Badale said.

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: AUS 274/5 (87.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More