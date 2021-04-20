IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals star Liam Livingstone flies back home due to bio-bubble fatigue

Livingstone first represented Royals in the 2019 season, when he scored 71 runs in 4 matches with 44 being his best. The England star missed out on the 2020 season, but was bought back by the franchise in the IPL 2021 auctions earlier this year. However, the English batsman didn't play in any of the three games for the Royals.

Royals said that they respect the England batsman's decision and will continue to support him in any way they can.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," the Rajasthan Royals said in an official statement on Tuesday (April 20).

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/stYywf3tBW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2021

Livingstone is the second England player to pull out of IPL 2021 after star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the remainder of the cash rich leageu last week due to a finger injury. He has been sidelined for up to three months, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday (April 16).

Royals are also without England's premier bowler Jofra Archer, who underwent surgery and has been cleared to train. However, his availabilty for IPL is stil unclear.

Rajasthan Royals will next be in action against current leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 22).