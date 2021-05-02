IPL 2021: RCB to sport blue jersey as tribute to front line heroes, to donate for oxygen support

RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that the franchise will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country.

"RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter.

This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/HUOAL12VVy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

RCB are known for sanding up for a cause and the green jersey donned by the side to support the green movement is one example of that. Now, Kohli's side will wear a Blue jersey in one of the matches during the season.

"This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect and show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic," he added.

The Bengaluru-based franchise also added that they will auction all the signed player jerseys from the game to raise money for supporting healthcare infrastructure.

"RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support. We also urge you stay home and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity," said Kohli.

RCB are due to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 3).

Meanwhile, India has reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3689 deaths, and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update by Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 2).

Several IPL players have come forward to make contributions as India deals with the crisis that is claiming more than 3,000 lives daily, as per official data.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins was the first to forward to help and donated USD 50,000 for the cause, while other franchises and individual stars are also making their contributions.