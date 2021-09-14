IPL 2021: RCB to wear blue jersey in support of frontline workers on September 20

The announcement of sporting the special jersey was made on RCB's official Twitter account on Tuesday (September 14) as the franchise look to pay tribute to the COVID-19 heroes and frontline workers.

"RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th. We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, which resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic," RCB posted on Twitter.

RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th



We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic.#PlayBold #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/r0NPBdybAS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

RCB are known to sand up for a cause and the green jersey donned by the side to support the green movement is one example of that. Now, Virat Kohli's side will wear a Blue jersey.

Earlier this year, RCB skipper Kohli had announced the franchise will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country.

"RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter back in May when the season was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2021: RCB to sport blue jersey as tribute to front line heroes, to donate for oxygen support

RCB had joined hands with the Give India Foundation to provide around 100 units of oxygen concentrators to extend support in Bangalore, and other cities.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, RCB's parent company, Diageo India has manufactured and distributed 3 lakh litres of sanitisers and committed 75 Crores INR towards the programme to support the Indian hospitality sector.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where RCB will face KKR and that is when Kohli and co will sport the special blue jersey to show their support for the frontline workers.