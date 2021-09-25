IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation Highlights

After Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave them a brilliant start, the RCB suffered a middle-order meltdown and managed only a par for the course 157.

Chennai batters then made a clinical chase to hunt the down the target with 11 balls to spare. The win enabled Super Kings to go on top of the IPL 2021 points table with 14 points, same as Delhi Capitals but the MS Dhoni-led side are ahead by net run rate.

And for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers, they are still on third with 10 points but their net run rate has taken a serious beating, slipping to -07. The Kolkata Knight Riders with 8 points are breathing down their neck and a win can take them to third position if they win their next match.

Here's awards and post-match comments for you from the match between CSK and RCB.

Awards

Perfect catch: Virat Kohli, Rs 1 lakh

Super Striker: Suresh Raina, Rs 1 lakh

Game changer: Devdutt Padikkal, Rs 1 lakh

Let's Crack it six: Devdutt Padikkal, Rs 1 lakh

Power Player of the match: Virat Kohli, Rs 1 lakh

Most valuable asset: Virat Kohli, Rs 1 lakh

Man of the match: Dwayne Bravo, Rs 1 lakh

What they said

MS Dhoni (CSK Captain): "We were worried about the dew, so whenever there's chances of dew we want to bat second. They got off to a good start but after ninth over wicket slowed down.

You still had to bowl tight, and Jadeja's spell was important with Padikkal batting from one end. After that Bravo, Josh, Shardul, Deepak were brilliant. It's always on the back of your mind on which bowler can be effective over here.

I had told Moeen before drinks that he would be bowling soon, but then I decided Bravo should bowl. The more you delay Bravo, the more difficult it is since he will end up bowling four straight overs in these difficult conditions.

Our players have worked hard, and they have understood their roles and responsibilities.

Over here, the three grounds are different. This is the slowest of all. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are different. So, the players have been adapting. Looking at the wicket, I felt left-right combo was important.

We bat deep, we have a lot of left-handers, so in the back of the head it's there. And I feel all of them are good enough to play in any position. That's why we went with the left-right combination, which may have pushed Raina and Rayudu down.

Bravo has turned up fit - that's a very good thing. And he is executing well. I call him my brother. We always have fights over whether he should bowl the slower ball. But I told him that now everyone knows he bowls slower balls, so I told him to bowl six different balls in one over. It's all about bluffing the batsmen. Whenever he can, he takes up responsibilities."

Dwayne Bravo (CSK, Man of the Match): "I just try to be competitive. IPL is the toughest competition in the world. Some days it works for me, some days it doesn't. But the pride and love I have for this game keeps me going.

RCB are a big side, and Virat is a very good player, so important to get his wicket. I wanted to just keep it simple. There were variations, yorkers, slower balls...just stuck to my basics.

Today I bowled around the wicket and wide yorkers, leg stump yorkers. That gets the batters thinking which way the ball will go."

Virat Kohli (RCB captain): "We could've got 175, that could've been a winning total. The pitch had a lot to offer but our bowlers could not make use. They got away with too many boundary opportunities.

They bowled well in their back end and executed the yorkers when needed. It was difficult for us to get elevation, and only bad balls could be put away. We then gave too many boundary balls.

We spoke of areas we didn't want them to hit, but we couldn't do that. The X-Factor was missing in the first five overs with the ball. It's very important to execute balls during the crunch moments. Those few moments... that's what we failed to capitalise on.

We need to get on a winning run again. This game is more disappointing than the first one. We were on top and then gave it all away."

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): "I am happy with the win, but not happy that I couldn't finish the game. Opening partnership is always important, chasing or setting the target. The new ball was coming onto the bat, so wanted to play good cricket shots.

"Faf and I compliment each other well. We talk about when to attack, when to rotate strike, which bowler to attack. He knows which bowler I'll go after and vice versa."