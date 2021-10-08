IPL 2021, RCB vs DC: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

After the bowlers restricted DC to 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs, Bharat (78 not out off 52 balls) scored a last ball six to seal a 7-wicket win for RCB. Maxwell (51 not out off 33 ball) gave much need to support to Bharat as the pair added 111 runs from 63 balls.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) put on an opening stand of 88 from 60 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer (29) hit two big sixes to go with two boundaries and ensured the Capitals go past the 150-mark after the batters appeared to struggle in the middle overs.

For RCB, Mohammed Siraj returned with two wickets, while Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Daniel Christian got a wicket each.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony of RCB vs DC 2021:

Full List of Award Winners (Prize Money INR 1 Lakh for every award)

Man of the match: KS Bharat (RCB) - 78 off 52 balls

Vivo perfect catch: Virat Kohli (RCB) - Catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer (DC)

Safari Super Striker: Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 48 off 31 balls - strike rate of 154.84

Dream11 Game Changer: KS Bharat (RCB) - 111 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It Sixes Award: KS Bharat (RCB) - 4 sixes

CRED Power player: Anrich Nortje (DC) - 2 for 8 inside powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: KS Bharat (RCB) - 24 Points

What the captains and man of the match said:

The losing captain, Rishabh Pant said: We know how important fielding is in T20s. If you field the way we did, you deserve to lose. We also lost too many wickets while batting. But we will have to field better next time, I guess."

"It was difficult for the fast bowlers with the dew, but the fielding has to support the bowling unit. We are not feeling great because you want to win these kinds of matches," Pant added.

Meanwhile, the winning captain, Kohli said: "Unbelievable game. We had nothing to lose, but it was a competitive game which is always the case in the IPL. We have beaten them twice now.

"The way AB batted in the beginning and then with KS and Maxwell, in the end, was unbelievable. The reality was that we had to win by 160 runs, and we thought that there could be a collapse or something. We thought of it the other way around."

"This gives us the confidence that we can pull off a game from any situation. We haven't chased much in this tournament. Number three hasn't been an issue.

"We wanted to give Christian some time, he was batting really well in the middle. We took that chance and it didn't come off. We knew KS was a guy who could come in at three at any stage," Kohli added.

"I think we need to sharpen up in the field. Sometimes the boundaries that go at crucial stages, could be critical. You need to be switched on always. A win like this gives you confidence. We have played well in Sharjah.

"We have been able to handle the conditions and keep the opposition in check if things have gotten away from us. We have the experience already and we need to utilise it as much as possible to keep moving on in this tournament," Kohli concluded.

Man of the match KS Bharat said: "Great wining on the last ball, and an incredible feeling to finish it off. Maxi and I just kept telling each other to watch that ball till the end.

"I wasn't nervous at any point and I was just looking for the right ball and the opportunity to hit it out. I have worked hard and nothing comes easy. This will give us a lot of confidence."