IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Match 56 Toss and Playing 11: Bangalore opt to bowl first

As for team news, RCB and DC remain unchanged from their matches. While Royal Challengers Bangalore head into their final league stage match on the back of a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, table-toppers Delhi Capitals are fresh from a victory over Chennai Super Kings.

After opting to bowl first, RCB skipper Kohli said: "The pitch does look a little bit dry. They've left enough grass in the game to sustain. Later in the second half the pitch settles down a little bit.

"It's been hard work adjusting to all kinds of surfaces, and the teams that have done so have qualified. Some experiments come off, some don't. We come into this game feeling balanced about our lineup. Same team."

Meanwhile, DC captain Pant said: "Pitch looks dry, would've looked to bat. Looking to improve each and every day as a batting unit. Right now we're going fine. Same team."

Both teams head into the contest with play-off berths sealed as DC are destined for first place finish, while third-placed RCB have a very slim chance of toppling CSK to second position.

In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, RCB have lost three and won three in their 6 matches, while DC have won 4 out 5 matches in the second phase with their only lose coming against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pant's team have victories over CSK, Mumbai Indians, SRH and Rajasthan Royals, while Kohli's team have wins over MI, Punjab Kings and RR. RCB's defeats came against CSK, SRH and KKR.

In the head-to-head battle, RCB hold the advantage over DC with 15 wins from 26 meetings between the two franchises in the IPL. In the reverse fixture, Kohli's side clinched a 1-run victory against DC earlier this year in April. However, DC have won 4 of their last 5 meetings against RCB.

Playing 11s for RCB vs DC:

RCB XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC XI: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje