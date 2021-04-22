IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Match 16: Toss report and playing 11 update - Bangalore opt to bowl first in Mumbai

As for team news, both teams made a change each as RCB bring in Australian pacer Kane Richardson for batsman Rajat Patidar, while RR replace left arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat with leg spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Kohli-led RCB come into the match perfect with three wins in three so far in IPL 2021, while Samson's Royals have won one in three. RCB are second in the standings and RR occupy the seventh spot.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Live Updates: Royal Challengers win the toss and opt to bowl

At the toss, RCB skipper Kohli said: "Going to bowl. Have seen results here whether there's dew or not. Confident we can chase anything down. Try and exploit whatever we can with the new ball."

On moving from Chennai, where the wickets were slow, to Mumbai, Kohli said: "Very exciting for me as a batsman but the bowlers will have to adjust. Have experienced conditions totally opposite in Chennai. Just one change. Richardson replaces Patidar. Has been bowling well in the BBL."

Meanwhile, RR captain Samson said: "It will be a good experience for the batsmen to bat first. Saw the last game it can get tight in the end. It's evenly balanced, we just need to play some good cricket. It's all about playing with the heart."

On the results so far, Samson added: "Ups and downs are going to happen in IPL. Important to trust yourself and back your teammates. One change, Gopal replaces Unadkat."

Playing 11s for RCB vs RR:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameison, Harshal Patel, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahu Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman