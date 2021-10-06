IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH: Toss report: Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to bowl, Playing 11 update

The RCB have 16 points now from 12 games and a win this night will extend it to 18 and to parity with Chennai Super Kings. But the Challengers will continue to occupy the third slot because of an inferior net run rate against the CSK.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad oufit will be eager to shake off a shoddy run and notch up a win and bring a modicum of respect to their IPL 2021 campaign. It will be a personally memorable occasion for veteran Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will appear in his 100th IPL match.

Bhuvneshwar has been a wonderful representative for the Hyderabad side and had captained the unit in the past along being a member of the 2016 title winning side.

In that context, the RCB made a good first step, won the toss and elected to bowl first on the Abu Dhabi track.

1. Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.

2. What they said

Virat Kohli: ''We are gonna bowl first. We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure. Same side for us."

Kane Williamson: ''Exciting oppurtunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match."

KS Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore -- It's a great feeling to be in RCB's dressing room, sharing space with legends like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, it gives a huge advantage for young players, you end up learning a lot of good things from the team.

''We were communicating on what can be done on that wicket in terms of building a partnership in the game against Rajasthan Royals, it was Maxi who really made it easy for me to understand my role better and he was guiding me on areas we could target.

''It helps a lot to understand the pressure and professional behaviour, it;s not easy to deliver with crowds around, helps to understand things better, featuring in the India or the 'A' team dressing room plays a big role in your development as a cricketer.''