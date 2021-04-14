IPL 2021: Revealed! The secret behind Suryakumar Yadav's flick shot!

The 30-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who are eyeing a hat-trick of IPL titles.

In Match 5 of IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Yadav made a brisk 36-ball 56, that included a 99-metre flicked six of fast bowler Pat Cummins as the champions won a dramatic match by 10 runs.

1

50813

The stylish right-hander batsman shuffled to the off-side and sent the ball flying on the leg side much to the dismay of Aussie pace ace Cummins

When pacer Trent Boult asked how he started playing that shot, Suryakumar said in a video posted by the IPL's official website, "During my younger days, I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket on cemented track and on one side boundary used to be about 90-95 metres so think that shot has come from there. I'm really enjoying the way how I'm going right now and hopefully, continue the same for the team."

Mumbai Indians who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 lung opener got their campaign back on track with Yadav playing a key part in it.

"I try to keep things really simple. I don't complicate things. I know what I've been doing in that position in the last two-three years. I just go out there and express myself," he added.

Match report: Rahul Chahar spins match in favour of Mumbai Indians

It was a brilliant comeback from the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who at one stage looked all but lost.

The Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders were well on course for an easy win before leg-spinner Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen.

Then Jasprit Bumrah and Boult's fiery spell turned the tide in their favour.