IPL 2021: Ricky Ponting says top-placed Delhi Capitals need to start from scratch

Delhi Capitals were on the top of the points table with 12 points from 8 matches when IPL 2021 was suspended midway into the 14th season of the league in May due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Although they have won six matches so far and stand a good chance of sealing the play-off spot, Ponting said the team's performance in the first half won't matter and the time gap of four months means DC will have to start afresh.

"It doesn't matter what we've done in the first half of the season. It's been four months since when we played some really good cricket, so we really have to start again," Ponting said in press release issued by the franchise.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals draft in net bowler Kulwant Khejroliya as injured M Siddharth replacement

"We have to build ourselves as we go along in the tournament and make sure that we are playing our best cricket at the back end of the tournament.

"Our performance in the first half of the tournament was because of how well we played and how hard we worked, but I don't think we played our best cricket," added the Australian batting great.

Ponting, who said he couldn't wait to join the group, added that the players have shown great intensity during the pre-season camp and the former Australian skipper spoke about the positive conversations with the coaching staff.

"I have been waiting for four months to come back to the Delhi Capitals camp. I have such a great time when I work with the team and it's a great time in my calendar year. I have been keeping a close eye on what's been happening here.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ben Dwarshuis arrive in UAE

"I have been speaking to the coaching staff here and they have done a great job so far (in the pre-season camp). You can see with the intensity and the attitude shown by the players that it's been a really worthwhile camp so far.

"I am really excited about what we've got coming up in the next four-five weeks," said the 46-year-old.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the first phase due to an injury which required surgery, is all set to return to the Delhi Capitals side and Ponting said it is great to have the star batsman back in the squad.

"It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude. I have been talking to him a lot and his training has been great," Ponting said.

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer returning will be a boost for Delhi Capitals: Mohammad Kaif

"He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player and he's going to add a lot to our team, there's no doubt about that."

Despite former skipper Iyer's return, Pant, who was appointed captain of the Capitals at the start of the season, is set to continue leading the team during the second phase.

The IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE on Sunday (September 19) with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals open their second phase campaign on September 22 against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.