IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma continues to show support for environmental cause with messages on shoes

After suffering an opening game defeat, MI sealed their second victory of the campaign by defeating SRH by 13 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit reached some milestones during his knock of 32, but he was once again spotted wearing a shoes with a message on it.

Rohit, who sported spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in the first match of IPL 2021 and 'Plastic Free Ocean' shoes in the team's next match, continued to speak for a cause, wore a shoes with the message and art - "SAVE THE CORALS".

IPL 2021: Rohit on a mission to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues

This year Rohit Sharma has leveraged IPL to talk about some serious issues which the world needs to look at. In the prior match of Mumbai Indians against KKR, Rohit was seen giving out a message on how plastic is harmful for the oceans and created awarness of a possible extinction of Rhinos.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for rhinos cause

During Mumbai Indians' third match, Rohit came out and chose to bring awareness about the conservation of marine life through a beautiful piece of art on his especially crafted shoes which displayed coral reef.

Our reefs are the heart and souls of our oceans. Nothing makes me happier than a healthy reef. My love for the ocean cannot be put into words and saving it will forever be my cause. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/shlGt7MVKv — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 18, 2021

Even the tiniest change in our mindset, in our activities or in our understanding of what we can do to help will have a massive ripple effect on our environment. Protecting our oceans means protecting our future 🌊🐠🐬🐳🦈🐋❤️(3/3) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 18, 2021

What message will the Mumbai Indians captain come out with next when Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 20) at the same venue?