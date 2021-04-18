Cricket
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma continues to show support for environmental cause with messages on shoes

By
Rohit Sharma continues to show support for environmental cause with messages on shoes

Bengaluru, April 18: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma continued to sport messages on shoes to show his support for environmental and wildlife causes during his team's IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 17).

After suffering an opening game defeat, MI sealed their second victory of the campaign by defeating SRH by 13 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit reached some milestones during his knock of 32, but he was once again spotted wearing a shoes with a message on it.

Rohit, who sported spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in the first match of IPL 2021 and 'Plastic Free Ocean' shoes in the team's next match, continued to speak for a cause, wore a shoes with the message and art - "SAVE THE CORALS".

IPL 2021: Rohit on a mission to highlight important wildlife & environmental issues

This year Rohit Sharma has leveraged IPL to talk about some serious issues which the world needs to look at. In the prior match of Mumbai Indians against KKR, Rohit was seen giving out a message on how plastic is harmful for the oceans and created awarness of a possible extinction of Rhinos.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma bats for rhinos cause

During Mumbai Indians' third match, Rohit came out and chose to bring awareness about the conservation of marine life through a beautiful piece of art on his especially crafted shoes which displayed coral reef.

What message will the Mumbai Indians captain come out with next when Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 20) at the same venue?


Story first published: Sunday, April 18, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
