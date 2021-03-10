IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign Finn Allen as Josh Philippe replacement

Philippe, who made his debut in 2020, played five games and scored 78 runs for the Bengaluru franchise. His replacement Finn has featured in 12 First-class games for New Zealand and scored three half centuries.

Finn had a base price of INR 20L equivalent to that of Josh Philippe. It will be Finn’s debut VIVO IPL season this year when he plays for the Virat Kohli led-Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB, who entered the playoffs last season, is yet to win the coveted IPL trophy. The Bangalore team will kick off the upcoming season on April 9th. Kohli’s men will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day of the season in Chennai.

While Kohli’s men are yet to clinch their maiden trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side have won the coveted title five times. MI have won the IPL the maximum number of times.

The upcoming edition of the IPL, which is set to be held behind closed doors, is set to get underway on April 9th, while the final will be held on May 30th.

Source: Media Release